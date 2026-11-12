Eighties star’s Welsh gig cancelled after controversial Russell Brand comments

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh show by the frontman of a popular ’80s band has been axed following the singer’s outspoken comments in defence of Russell Brand.

Musician Ian McNabb singer with Liverpool band The Icicle Works was due to play a UK solo tour next year including a show at Acapela Studio in Pentyrch, near Cardiff on March 25, 2027.

All of his UK dates both this year and next have now been pulled by promoters after he took to social media in support of the disgraced TV personality.

McNabb, whose band scored a top 20 hit with their most well known song – Love Is A Wonderful Colour, stunned his fans when he took to his Facebook page to claim: “Russell Brand is being stitched up for his outspoken views. He got close to the target and he has a big audience.

“I know people who were in his orbit and girls were throwing themselves at him every night. If that happened to me I know what I would do.

“Yer pays yer money yer takes yer chance. If you want to hang out with the artist don’t cry when you’re in the picture.

“All these chicks who turn up at these situations know exactly what’s going on. The ones who decided they were done badly to – ten years after the event – are the worst.”

Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months on Monday for rape and three sexual assaults with police saying they expect further victims to come forward after the judge branded Brand a predator.

McNabb, who faced widespread criticism for his comments, quickly saw his agent and promoter pull all his shows after the outcry following his since deleted post.

However he later returned to social media in an attempt to explain himself.

He posted: “It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness and regret that I make this post.

“I have been CANCELLED and therefore all of my shows for the future have also.

“This is as a result of a post I made about the plight of British comedian/entertainer Russell Brand…

“I condemned the treatment of Brand, who I feel has been railroaded and treated unfairly.”

He added: “I have committed no crime to my knowledge but understand the upset I have caused.

“Many of you will know I am aligned with a few of the subjects Brand rallied against and agreed with him on *some* things including Big Pharma and the Military Industrial Complex.

“When he turned on the Epstein Class his fate was sealed.

“I fail to understand how many who have done much worse offences continue to roam free without consequence.

“I condemn the treatment of women for sexual pleasure that is not consensual, I condemn the predatory nature of males who do so.

“Sorry to those who have bought tickets and feel let down, I now enter a period of self-reflection and contemplation.

“I hope to see you again in the coming years, as I know I haven’t long to do this, I am grateful for the support from loyal fans.”

All those who bought tickets for the show at Acapela have been contacted by the venue and received refunds.