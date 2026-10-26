Eighties superstar to play massive arena show in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

He was the frontman of one of the biggest bands of the ’80s and now he’s announced a massive arena tour – which is coming to Wales.

Former Wet Wet Wet star Marti Pellow has announced No Marti No Party, a UK tour marking 40 years in music. Bringing together the hits from across his career, to the Utilita Arena Cardiff on Tuesday 14 September 2027⁣⁣.

As singer of Scottish pop giants Wet Wet Wet, Pellow made his name with his sweet, blue-eyed soul vocals, as the band’s 1987 hit album Popped In Souled Out introduced the band to not only a national audience, but a global one too.

It reached No.1 on the UK Albums Chart and featured the hit singles Wishing I Was Lucky, Sweet Little Mystery, Angel Eyes and Temptation. The record went multi-platinum in the UK and established the band as one of the key British acts of the late 1980s, whilst breaking into the Billboard Charts in the USA.

The Scottish vocalist will perform shows in Nottingham, London, Southend, Gateshead, Hull, Sheffield, York, Cardiff and Brighton, as well as two nights each in Birmingham and Manchester, between August 28 and September 16. He’ll wrap up the run at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on October 2.

Marking 40 years in music and bringing together hits from across his career, the run will follow his previously scheduled intimate shows in Glasgow in early summer, billed as The Voice In The Room, which will see him take audiences on a journey of music, conversation and storytelling at the Citizens Theatre in his home city for a limited one-week run.

Tickets for the new tour go on general sale at 10am on Friday (October 30). His intimate Glasgow dates are on sale now.

Earlier this year, Pellow played a run of summer UK shows, including three homecoming dates at Kelvingrove Bandstand for the Summer Nights at the Bandstand series.

He released his latest studio album, ‘The Game’, in October 2025.

No Marti, No Party UK Tour 2027

Mon May 31 2027 – GLASGOW Citizens Theatre

Tue June 01 2027 – GLASGOW Citizens Theatre

Wed June 02 2027 – GLASGOW Citizens Theatre

Thu June 03 2027 – GLASGOW Citizens Theatre

Fri June 04 2027 – GLASGOW Citizens Theatre

Sat June 05 2027 – GLASGOW Citizens Theatre

Sat August 28 2027 – NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall

Sun August 29 2027 – BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall

Mon August 30 2027 – BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall

Wed September 01 2027 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Fri September 03 2027 – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

Sun September 05 2027 – MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall

Mon September 06 2027 – MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall

Wed September 08 2027 – GATESHEAD Sage

Fri September 10 2027 – HULL Connexin Live

Sat September 11 2027 – SHEFFIELD City Hall

Mon September 13 2027 – YORK Barbican

Tue September 14 2027 – CARDIFF Utilita Arena Cardiff

Thu September 16 2027 – BRIGHTON Centre

Sat October 02 2027 – GLASGOW OVO Hydro

READ MORE:

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.