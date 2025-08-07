Eisteddfod announce Welsh Language Album of the Year 2025

The winners of the 2025 Gwobr Albwm Cymraeg y Flwyddyn/Welsh Language Album of the Year have been announces as Ynys, for their celebrated album ’Dosbarth Nos’.

Ynys, the brainchild of Race Horses / Radio Luxembourg’s Dylan Hughes, released ‘Dosbarth Nos’ via Libertino Records in July 2024. It followed the release of their 2023 Welsh Music Prize shortlisted debut.

Recorded live over a period of four days at the picturesque Mwnci Studios in West Wales, the album showcases Ynys’ musical evolution – embracing a more energetic and adventurous sound palette with its extraordinary dynamic arrangements, and capturing the essence of the band’s live performances.

Journey

‘Dosbarth Nos’ embodies the culmination of Ynys’ creative journey, marking a significant milestone in the project’s evolution. Hughes’ meticulous approach to songwriting, coupled with the band’s collaborative energy, has resulted in an album brimming with intention and newfound confidence.

The winners received a specially commissioned trophy.

Organised by the National Eisteddfod and BBC Radio Cymru the award celebrates the eclectic mix of Welsh language music recorded and released during the year.

Ten artists and bands reached this year’s shortlist including Adwaith, Bwncath, Gwenno Morgan, Pys Melyn and Ynys.

The judges were Martha Owen, Nico Dafydd, Elain Roberts, Gruffydd Davies, Branwen Williams a Heulyn Rees.

Dosbarth Nos

The album showcases Ynys’ unmistakable sound, overflowing with classic pop melodies and cinematic, playful arrangements.

The album’s rich pop sensibility and lush arrangements have garnered wide praise, and ‘Dosbarth Nos’ is a fitting final single, capturing the heart and spirit of the record.

Its narrative of self-discovery and unexpected love in an urban setting is deeply relatable, delivered with Ynys’ signature melodic flair.

With ‘Dosbarth Nos’, Ynys have cemented their place as one of the most exciting voices in Welsh music today.

