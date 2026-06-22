Eisteddfod announces pre-event celebrations for local communities

Nation.Cymru staff

With less than 50 days to go until the 2026 National Eisteddfod, the local council are encouraging community groups to get involved with pre-event celebrations.

Eisteddfod y Garreg Las (Bluestone Eisteddfod) is Wales’ largest cultural festival, and this year’s event will take place from 1–8 August in Llantwd, Pembrokeshire.

Carmarthenshire residents will have opportunities to take part in the event through volunteering, performing, and community-led activities in the lead-up to the festival.

The Journey of Lord Rhys

In the run-up to the Eisteddfod, communities are invited to take part in free celebratory events as part of The Journey of Lord Rhys, featuring music and poetry.

Locations include: 20 June, 12:00 – Cenarth, 20 June, 16:30 – Newcastle Emlyn (Castell Newydd Emlyn). These events will bring the story of Lord Rhys to life, strengthening connections across the region.

Community Spirit Through ‘Harddu’

Communities across west Carmarthenshire are also encouraged to get involved in the Harddu decorating project, an annual initiative designed to create a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere for visitors.

Residents, schools, and groups can showcase their creativity by producing decorations and artwork that celebrate local identity and Welsh culture.

A special Harddu workshop will be held on 4 July 2026 at Manor Wildlife Park, where participants can create dragon sculptures with artist Anna Ryder-Richardson.

Eisteddfod y Garreg Las will be set within a unique catchment area spanning Pembrokeshire, south Ceredigion, and west Carmarthenshire, bringing together communities to celebrate the very best of Welsh language, heritage, and creativity.

The 2026 Eisteddfod holds special significance as it marks the 850th anniversary of the first recorded Eisteddfod, held in Cardigan in 1176 by Lord Rhys.

The week-long programme will include: Music and choir competitions. poetry and literary events, theatre performances, art and craft exhibitions, community activities and workshops, Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, leisure & tourism.

Cllr Hazel Evans, said: “The National Eisteddfod is a cornerstone of Welsh culture and identity, and we are delighted that communities in west Carmarthenshire will play an important role in the 2026 festival. This is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our language, heritage and creativity, while welcoming visitors to our region.”

For more information on purchasing tickets, upcoming events, and what you can expect to see at the Eisteddfod, visit: National Eisteddfod 2026 – Carmarthenshire County Council