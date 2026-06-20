Eisteddfod Genedlaethol 2026 crown and chair revealed

Stephen Price

This year’s Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Crown and Chair have been revealed ahead of a momentous year of celebrations as Wales marks 850 years since the first National Eisteddfod was held.

Yesterday evening (19 June), both the Eisteddfod y Garreg Las Crown and Chair were presented to the Executive Committee during a special ceremony held as part of the launch of the Eisteddfod’s 850th anniversary celebrations in St Davids.

The Crown has been donated by the family of the Reverend WJ Gruffydd (Elerydd) and Mrs Jane Gruffydd in their memory and in appreciation of the loyalty and generosity of the communities within the Eisteddfod area during their ministry.

The £750 monetary prize is presented by the local papur bro, Y Cardi Bach, in memory of its former editors, Mrs Rhoswen Llewellyn and the Reverend Euros Wyn Jones.

The Crown was designed and created by Elen and Dylan Bowen, the husband-and-wife team behind Bowen Jewellery, in their workshop in Newcastle Emlyn. It is presented for a ‘pryddest’ (free-verse poem) or collection of poems of up to 250 lines on the theme “Adnabod” (Knowing). This year’s adjudicators are Damian Walford Davies, Gwynfor Dafydd and Nia Powell.

Drawing inspiration from the agricultural proverb, “Gold beneath the bracken, silver beneath the gorse, hunger beneath the heather,” the Crown reflects the richness and contrasts of the local landscape. From sweeping beaches and fertile farmland to the dramatic uplands of the Preseli Hills, the design celebrates the unique character of the Garreg Las area.

Elen explained: “We’ve tried to capture the rolling landscape in the design. In the Preseli Hills, individual stones stand proudly, and we’ve reflected that within the Crown.

“The Nod Cyfrin is crafted from pieces of bluestone. Although it is not a gemstone in the traditional sense, it has been expertly cut and sits beautifully polished within the Crown.”

The cap of the Crown features specially commissioned fabric, woven in Llandovery using the rich colours of the landscape – yellow, purple, green and brown – visible through an elegant bow motif. A golden line across the front symbolises the historic Golden Road through the Preselau, once a vital route linking Ireland and London.

This marks the first time Elen and Dylan have created an Eisteddfod Crown – an achievement they describe as a tremendous honour, particularly just three years into building their business. Their partnership blends traditional goldsmithing with contemporary design and technical precision.

Alongside the Crown, the Eisteddfod Chair was also unveiled – another outstanding work rooted deeply in place and heritage.

Crafted by Tomos Lewis, the Chair has been commissioned by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, with a £750 prize donated by Geraint and Siân James of Awen Teifi, Cardigan. It will be awarded for a poem in strict metre on the theme Llinell | Llinellau (Line | Lines), adjudicated by Idris Reynolds, Mererid Hopwood and Carwyn Eckley.

Every element of the Chair reflects the Eisteddfod’s sense of place. Its materials – from the oak timber and woven fabric to the bluestone central emblem – are all sourced locally, while its design draws on the history and culture of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

Tomos explained: “The front of the Chair is inspired by the historic chair of Lord Rhys at Cardigan Castle, with the numbers 2026 echoing the bold square form of 1176. The back brings together three pieces of wood to represent the three counties that shape this Eisteddfod.”

The Chair is rich in symbolism, featuring the outline of Moel Cwmcerwyn, the highest Preseli peak, references to the Rebecca Riots, and the agricultural heritage of the region. A carved bridge motif reflects both the physical and cultural connections between communities.

Made from oak sourced within the National Park, the Chair will be finished with beeswax to enhance its natural beauty and durability. The seat is draped in a specially commissioned “Garreg Las” cushion from Tregwynt Woollen Mill, while the Nod Cyfrin features Preseli bluestone.

Tomos Lewis is originally from Llanglydwen. He works as a Design and Technology teacher at Ysgol Caer Elen in Haverfordwest, and also runs a business specialising in woodcraft and engraving, called Dail Pren

Accepting the Crown and Chair on behalf of the Eisteddfod, executive committee Chair John Davies said: “It is a pleasure to accept the Crown and Chair on behalf of the local committee.

“We gather tonight at the start of the Eisteddfod’s 850th anniversary celebrations, to celebrate this year’s Chair and Crown. This is a tremendous honour for all of us on the executive committee.

“Seeing the Crown and Chair for the first time is truly special, and I’m certain people across Wales will be inspired by their beauty and craftsmanship.

“Bluestone lies at the heart of both, just as this area has inspired us over the past two years as we have worked together to ensure the success of this year’s festival.

“This is also an opportunity to give thanks. We thank the family of the Reverend WJ Gruffydd (Elerydd), Mrs Jane Gruffydd and Y Cardi Bach for their generosity in donating the Crown and the financial prize. Thanks also to Elen and Dylan Bowen for their outstanding craftsmanship.

“And the Chair, so fitting for Eisteddfod y Garreg Las, bringing together wood from the National Park, fabric from Tregwynt Woollen Mill and bluestone that is such a part of us all, and created so beautifully by Tomos Lewis. Our sincere thanks to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and to Geraint and Siân James for their generosity. I very much hope we will see worthy winners in both these prestigious competitions this year.

“Thanks also to the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society for sponsoring the Chairing and Crowning ceremonies during the Eisteddfod week. They were among the first organisations to support us this year and to help us at the start of our fundraising journey.

“As we begin these celebrations marking 850 years since the first Eisteddfod, it is a particular privilege to lead the team that has worked so hard over the past two years during such an important period in the organisation’s history.

“We look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to Llantwd, where they will experience a vibrant, thriving Eisteddfod – rooted in tradition, yet more relevant and exciting than ever.”

The Crowning Ceremony will be held on Monday 3 August at 16:00, and the Chairing Ceremony on Friday 7 August at 16:00 in the Pavilion.

The Crown and Chair will both be on display at Cardigan Castle until the end of July.

Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.eisteddfod.cymru, and will also be available on the Maes on the day.

More information about Eisteddfod y Garreg Las, held in Llantwd from 1–8 August, is available at eisteddfod.cymru.