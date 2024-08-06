Eisteddfod to close with celebration of Welsh national anthem

The National Eisteddfod will close this year with the world premiere of a new musical work celebrating the Welsh national anthem.

‘Gwlad Gwlad!’ conducted by composer Eilir Owen Griffiths, celebrates Evan and James James, the father and son from Pontypridd behind the masterpiece.

An ensemble of talented singers, all former winners, will join Sinfonia Cymru’s chamber group and the National Youth Orchestra of Wales to sing the words of local poets – Aneirin Karadog, Delwyn Siôn, Christine James and Mari George.

Eilir says he hopes the audience will stand up and join the orchestra and performers to sing along to a brand-new arrangement of ‘Hen Wlad fy Nhadau’.

Passionate

“Our national anthem is special. It stirs the blood; it’s one of the best anthems in the world, and it’s such a strong and passionate song. This new work tries to capture and recreate the excitement with rhythmic sections, pushing the voices,” he said.

The music is set to words commissioned by poets inspired by the national anthem.

Eilir added: “The poets have chosen a word and focused their poems on that singular word. Mari George, for example, has chosen the word ‘Freedom’ and her poem talks about the importance of standing alone. Here, the music is folk-like and anthemic.

“Aneirin Karadog chose to focus on the word ‘Bydded’ with the word repeated over and over, creating a fanfaric vibe.

“Christine James’ words are wonderful as she considers the words ‘Gwlad fy Nhadau’, reminding us that ‘Mothers’ are also important, mentioning a range of women including Gwenllian and Shirley Bassey.

“‘Gwlad’ was Delwyn Siôn’s choice, and with this, we step back into the world of folk tunes and legends, with this music leading directly to the anthem itself. I’ve rearranged the anthem but it’s not a new version of the song. I hope I’ve built on what already exists with new harmonies.”

The eight-strong ensemble – Cai Fôn, Celyn Cartwright, Gwïon Morris Jones, Meinir Wyn Roberts, Llinos Haf Jones, Eirlys Myfanwy, Meilir Jones and Huw Aeron – perform together and as soloists during the performance.

Spoken word

Cai, Celyn and Gwïon, former Eisteddfod spoken word winners also recite during ‘Gwlad Gwlad!’

Eilir Owen Griffiths is acclaimed as one of Wales’ most dynamic choral conductors, and is an established music director and award-winning composer.

He has conducted choirs such as CF1 and Côr Godre’r Garth and earlier this year, he won the Côr Cymru competition with Côr Ifor Bach.

As an educator he has been a senior lecturer in Performing Arts at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David since 2005, and in 2021, he founded the Welsh Academy of Voice and Dramatic Arts (WAVDA).

‘Gwlad Gwlad!’ is performed in the Eisteddfod Pavilion at 19:30 on Saturday evening, 10 August, concluding the Rhondda Cynon Taf National Eisteddfod, held in Ynysangharad Park, Pontypridd. For more information go to www.eisteddfod.cymru

