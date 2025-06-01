Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2025 finishes with record-breaking registrations

On the final day of Eisteddfod yr Urdd Dur a Môr, Parc Margam a’r Fro 2025, Urdd Gobaith Cymru gave thanks to the West Glamorgan region for extending a warm welcome to the thousands who have enjoyed and competed at the Welsh youth festival.

The Urdd celebrated a record-breaking 119,593 registrations to compete in over 400 competitions, which included a significant rise (of 42%) in the number of young Welsh learners taking part compared to last year.

The youth organisation thanked its thousands of volunteers for enabling them to host Europe’s largest touring youth festivals in Margam Park. Financial support by the Welsh Government also enabled the Urdd to offer free entry to low-income families once again this year.

Activities

As well as the three Pavilions where children and young people from Wales were competing, a variety of activities were enjoyed by all ages at the festival.

247 hours of content were streamed across S4C’s channels, along with daily coverage on BBC Radio Cymru and Radio Cymru 2.

Llio Maddocks, Director of the Arts, Urdd Gobaith Cymru said: “On behalf of the Urdd I would like to thank the local committee and the region as a whole for their enthusiasm over the past two years and for the welcome we have received throughout the Eisteddfod week.

“Thank you to the thousands of teachers, coaches and volunteers for their tireless work and helping us ensure that more children and young people than ever are offered invaluable experiences through the Urdd. I would also like to thank all our sponsors and partners for their continued support.

“Ensuring cultural opportunities and experiences for competitors and visitors is crucial to the success and legacy of our youth festival. I’m thrilled that more Welsh learners than ever have taken part this year.

“We now look forward with confidence to Eisteddfod yr Urdd Ynys Môn 2026.”

Performers

A winner was announced in each of the festival’s six main ceremonies:

Chloe Swinburn from the Flint and Wrexham region was announced as Main Artist and Lleucu Haf Thomas from Pembrokeshire as the winner of the Art, Design and Technology Medal.

Elin Undeg Williams from Betws Gwerful Goch, Denbighshire won the Drama Medal.

The Bobi Jones Medal (19-25 years old) was awarded to Joe Morgan from Cardiff and the Young Learners Medal (Yr.10 and under 19) to Lloyd Wolfe also from Cardiff.

Elain Roberts, originally from Pentre’r Bryn, Ceredigion was revealed as the Main Bard.

Mali Elwy (originally from Tan-y-Fron near Llansannan) was crowned Chief Prose Writer.

Rafik Harrington from Cardiff was announced as the winner of the Main Composer Prize.

Six young performers between 19 and 25 years of age were announced as winners of the Urdd and the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama’s brand-new awards. The six recipients are as follows:

Ffion Mair Thomas (The Sir Bryn Terfel Award, singing)

Ioan Williams (The Amy Dowden Award, dance)

Beca Fflur Morris (The Callum Scott Howells Award, musical theatre)

Ffred Hayes (The Matthew Rhys Award, acting and reciting)

Jencyn Ainsley Corp (The Rakhi Singh Award, instrumental)

Laurie Thomas (The Sarah Hemsley-Cole Award, backstage)

Erin Fflur Jardine from Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Plasmawr, Cardiff is the recipient of this year’s Eisteddfod Scholarship, which is awarded to the most promising competitor in the Year 10 to under 19 age categories.

Erin has had a busy week, winning the harp and piano solo, and performing as a member of the S.A. choir, folk choir and as an accompanist to Côr Merched Plas Taf and her brother in the brass solo.

Due to the increase in registrations to compete in the festival along with requests for more competitions, the Urdd has announced its intention to become a seven-day festival in Eisteddfod yr Urdd Ynys Môn 2026. Competing will begin on Whitsun Saturday (23 May 2026) and run until Friday (29 May 2026).

