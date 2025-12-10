Eisteddfod’s ‘mischievous little brother’ returns for 2026

Ella Groves

A Welsh music festival is releasing its early bird tickets from the morning of Friday 12 December.

Maes B, described as the Eisteddfod’s “mischievous little brother,” brings together Wales’ best bands, artists, and DJs.

The 2026 festival is being held in Llantwd in north Pembrokeshire from Tuesday 4 August to Saturday 8 August.

Part of the National Eisteddfod, Maes B is a late-night festival showcasing contemporary Welsh music targeted at young people.

The festival is home to the stars of Welsh music, with last years festival in Wrexham featuring popular new additions such as Sebona Fi and Garej Paradwys.

Early bird tickets are priced at £120 for a full festival pass which includes camping, entry to all Maes B gigs, and admission to the Eisteddfod Maes.

Once early bird tickets sell out the price will rise to £130 as part of the first wave of tickets.

More announcements on the festival line-up, original experiences for 2026, and DJs will be released in the new year.

You can find more information about the festival on the Maes B website here.