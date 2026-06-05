Electro-pop sensation LOYD releases highly anticipated new album

Amelia Jones

Rising pop music sensation LOYD is excited to announce the arrival of their highly anticipated new album ‘FRESH MEAT’ out today.

LOYD aka Lloyd Best has been an active musician on the Cardiff scene since 2017. Known for blending infectious electronic beats with soul-stirring melodies and emotionally charged lyricism, they are a Cardiff-born electro-pop artist, who mixes infectious beats, soul-stirring melodies, and thought-provoking lyrics. Prior to their solo work as LOYD, they were the driving force behind the band Dead Method, where they first gained recognition for their bold songwriting and theatrical live performances.

Then they rebranded under their current name and independently released the album Future Femme, which was nominated for the prestigious Welsh Music Prize in 2022. Since then, LOYD has continued to push boundaries artistically, building a reputation for combining vulnerability with high-energy synth-pop experimentation.

Their latest album was written and co-produced by LOYD, with additional production work from Pardiel and Edward Russell, and artwork shot by Jamie Marchant. The album sees LOYD exploring new sonic territory while remaining rooted in the emotional openness that has become their trademark.

The album explores the experience of being a queer, Welsh artist in the modern age, with songs that explore ageism, homophobia, xenophobia, body image and more through the lens of electronic synth-pop with blends of rock, industrial, and folk. The result is a body of work that feels both deeply personal and universally resonant.

‘FRESH MEAT’ marks LOYDs third album and was created with support from Creative Wales and the Pyst Music Fund. Alongside the digital edition of the album, there are also options for 12” vinyl and cassettes. Fans will also be able to purchase limited physical editions of the album, offering collectors and long-time supporters a deeper connection to the project.

With growing recognition both within Wales and beyond, LOYD continues to establish themselves as one of the most exciting and uncompromising voices in modern alternative pop.

Fans can stream ‘FRESH MEAT’ on all major music platforms, as well as purchasing digital copies from Bandcamp.

You can listen to it here.