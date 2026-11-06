Elin a Carys return with fresh take on traditional folk song and live dates

Nation Cymru staff

Elin a Carys have released a new take on a much-loved traditional song ‘Ym Mhontypridd Mae ‘Nghariad’, bringing together its rich history and their own musical interpretation.

Montgomeryshire born sisters’ Elin & Carys shared their new single this week, ahead of a new collection of folk melodies and original compositions reflecting on ancient rural, local traditions.

Over the last couple of years Elin & Carys have grown a reputation for their new and alternative arrangements of traditional Welsh songs and original music.

Having won the Brwydr y Bandiau Gwerin (Battle of the Folk Bands) competition at the National Eisteddfod at Wrexham last year and featuring on the compilation album ‘Stafell Sbâr Sain: Tŷ Gwerin’, released by Sain in 2025, more invitations came to perform live, at festivals such as Green Man and Fire in the Mountain and to support established acts such as Gwilym Bowen Rhys, Al Lewis and Vri.

With their blend of original music and new arrangements of old Welsh folk songs they bring a new and welcomed sound to the Welsh music scene.

Born into a musical family and raised near Meifod, Montgomeryshire, their father was a member of legendary folk group Plethyn and their mother is also a strong musical influence. Both sisters fondly remember that singing with their parents in the car and in the kitchen, in four part harmony, was a big part of their childhood.

Although Carys went on to study classical music, concentrating on the flute, and Elin to study Fine Art, they both returned to their first love, Welsh traditional music.

Between them, they play a variety of instruments, including the guitar, banjo, flute, whistles and accordion, each instrument weaving naturally between their blended voices.

Elin heard ‘Ym Mhontypridd Mae ‘Nghariad’ at a session a year or so ago and it resonated deeply.

It’s a well loved, timeless song that has been sung by many voices over the years, so Elin brought it to Carys to arrange together and it’s become one of their favourites to perform.

It was collected in Llangollen and historically, the song has strong links to the Llandysul area of west Wales, where two very different versions were collected, one in a major key with a strong rhythm and an even older one in the Dorian mode, which perhaps is closer to the version we have recorded.

They’ve been playing it in their gigs across Wales over past year, and are pleased to be able to share their version with everyone.

The song was recorded at Sain Studios, with Aled Wyn Hughes engineering.

Listen to the new release and more on Spotify and all other streaming platforms.

Live dates – Taith TRAC Cymru

4 November – Y Muni, Pontypridd

6 November – Ffwrnes, Llanelli

7 November – Galeri, Caernarfon

11 November – Theatr Felinfach

12 November – Y Neuadd Les, Ystradgynlais

Catch Elin a Carys live across Wales this November as part of Taith TRAC Cymru.