Elin Fflur to host new Friday night show on BBC Radio Wales

Renowned Welsh singer and television presenter Elin Fflur is set to bring a fresh and vibrant energy to Friday nights with her new show on BBC Radio Wales.

Starting on Friday, August 9, Elin will host a lively programme filled with disco and party classics from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, alongside a selection of beloved Welsh anthems.

Passion

The show, which will be broadcast live from Bangor, will run every Friday evening from 7:00PM to 10:00PM, providing the perfect upbeat soundtrack to welcome the weekend across Wales.

Elin’s passion for music and community is at the heart of the show, promising a blend of nostalgia and joy with every broadcast.

She said, “I’m very excited to join the team at Radio Wales. Music and people are a big passion of mine and I feel that this show will give me the best of both.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming the weekend with some happy tunes and good vibes.”

Carolyn Hitt, Head of BBC Radio Wales says, “We’re delighted to welcome Elin to BBC Radio Wales. As one of Wales’ most talented singer-songwriters, she’ll be sharing her musical knowledge and passion with our audience.

“And as an accomplished presenter she brings warmth and charisma. Elin will be fantastic Friday night company for our listeners.”

