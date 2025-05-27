Elin Undeg Williams wins Eisteddfod yr Urdd’s Drama Medal

Elin Undeg Williams from Betws Gwerfil Goch, Denbighshire is the winner of the Drama Medal at the 2025 Eisteddfod yr Urdd Dur a Môr, Parc Margam a’r Fro.

It is exactly fifty years since the Eisteddfod yr Urdd Drama Medal was introduced as one of the main ceremonies – at Eisteddfod yr Urdd Llanelli in 1975.

This year the competitors were required to write a play or monologue suitable for performance for any medium for no more than two actors, and no longer than 15 minutes. According to the judges, Heiddwen Tomos and Sêra Moore Williams, 14 plays were received in a ‘very high standard’ competition, with both judges ‘very pleased with the promise and confidence show in all the plays.’

Support

Elin is 18 years old and studying Welsh, History and Religious Education at Ysgol Brynhyfryd. She plans on studying Law and Professional Welsh at Aberystwyth University in September.

She is a keen member of Uwchaled Young Farmers Club and is looking forward to competing as a member of Aelwyd Llangwm at the Eisteddfod the end of the week. Elin thanked her teachers in the Welsh Language Department at Ysgol Brynhyfryd for being so supportive and thank her family for everything.

The judges said: “This is a timely play with clever dialogue around a difficult situation. From the first reading we both loved the play. There are special moments that really touch the heart. The writing is special and captivates the reader. There is a real depth and understanding of characters that could easily be identified with. The message is gripping and the tenderness between the two characters sustains the play.”

Second in the competition was Ffred Hayes from Cardiff, and Mali Grigg from Bangor in third place. Both are members of the latest Cwmni Theatr yr Urdd (Urdd’s Youth Theatre Company) production Ceridwen.

Medal

Elin will be given the opportunity to spend some time with Theatr Cymru and receive further training with the BBC.

Elin received a special medal created by jeweller Rhiannon from Tregaron. The drama Medal is given by The Welsh Drama Society.

Elin’s work will be published by Cyhoeddiadau’r Stamp Publications immediately after the ceremony. It will be available to buy in pamphlet format at the Eisteddfod or from local bookshops across Wales. Owain Sparnon has created the artwork for the cover; he’s local to the Eisteddfod area and was one judges in the main art awards this year.

The first, second and third in the competition will have the opportunity to attend the Olwen Course at Canolfan Tŷ Newydd Writing Centre in memory of Olwen Dafydd, thanks to the Olwen Griffith Trust.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

