Elis James to make Pavilion debut at National Eisteddfod

Comedian Elis James will take to the Pavilion stage at the National Eisteddfod in Pembrokeshire for the first time this year.

With strong roots in the area, his performance on Wednesday 5 August as part of the festival programme promises an evening of laughter and a warm homecoming atmosphere.

Famous for making quick connections with people from across Wales on his podcast ‘Elis & John’ on BBC Sounds, Elis will no doubt receive a warm welcome at the Eisteddfod, arguably one of the best places to connect with Welsh people.

With his observational comedy, often inspired by his upbringing in west Wales, this is expected to be an evening full of humour, marking the halfway point of the Eisteddfod week.

Elis said: “I’m very excited. I’ve never done stand-up in the Pavilion before. Mam will be there, I’m sure other members of the family will be there too, but don’t worry, I’m one of those people who is funny under pressure!”

Betsan Moses, the Eisteddfod’s Chief Executive, added: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Elis back home to the Garreg Las area. As a Welsh comedy giant, we’re looking forward to a night of humour in his company, reflecting the true spirit of the Eisteddfod.”

Elis was born in Haverfordwest and raised in Carmarthen. He’s a comedian, podcast presenter, actor and broadcaster. Since 2014, he’s presented a radio show with his friend and fellow comedian, John Robins, originally on Radio X before moving to BBC 5 Live in 2019.

Among the UK’s most popular comedians, Elis toured Wales with his show Derwydd in 2024, recording a performance at Carmarthen’s Lyric Theatre. He has since returned to English‑language stand‑up after a ten‑year break.

Eisteddfod Genedlaethol y Garreg Las will be held in Llantwd, north Pembrokeshire between 1-8 August.

Elis James will be performing in the Pavilion on Wednesday night 5 August 2026. Day tickets and information about other concerts and shows at the Eisteddfod can be found on the website here.