Elli Glyn confirms promise with standout new single

Emerging Welsh singer-songwriter Elli Glyn has unveiled her latest single, Torn By Two, a haunting and soul-stirring track that unpacks the emotional weight of betrayal within a friendship.

Produced by Jules Konieczny, the song blends dark pop with subtle jazz influences, creating a deeply intimate soundscape that’s both raw and refined.

Elli shared: “This song is truly written from a personal experience, and I wrote it at a really vulnerable time.

“It really shows raw emotion. It’s about being torn between the good and the toxic sides of someone – and not knowing which one to hold on to.”

Torn By Two captures the feeling of being caught between two sides of someone you care about – the version that brings you comfort and the one that quietly breaks your trust.

Through delicate melodies, jazz-tinged chords, and Elli’s achingly honest vocals, Torn by Two offers a poignant reminder that sometimes the bravest thing you can do is walk away.

Rising star

Elli Glyn is a 20-year old Welsh singer-songwriter whose music captures the quiet intensity of life’s most vulnerable moments.

Blending dark pop, ambient textures, and touches of jazz, her sound is intimate and atmospheric.

At just eight years old, she began writing her first songs on her late grandfather’s piano – a moment that

sparked a lifelong connection to songwriting and self-expression. That same piano, and the emotions tied to it, continue to inspire her today as she writes her debut EP which will be released in the upcoming months as an independent artist.

Elli told Nation.Cymru: “I wrote this song in one sitting after an overwhelming day and I needed to release how I felt and the best way for me to do that is write it in the form of a song.

“A few weeks later I showed it to my producer, Jules Konieczny, and we brought the song to life. It was a super fun process and over the course of two days the song came together.

“I wanted the song to feel big and dramatic because that’s exactly how I felt and so working together we created the magic.

“There will also be a music video released in a few weeks, which was also an amazing experience to film with the film crew and I just can’t wait to show what we did.”

Joy of creating

The previous single caused quite a splash, something Elli still can’t quite process. She said: “I was so pleased with how Running went; it received amazing feedback.

“I’m always a bit nervous about releasing new music as I’m scared of judgment from others.

“But after releasing Running I learned that it doesn’t matter what other people think, only if it’s unique to your own artistry and you’re creating music that you love and people can resonate with, that’s what’s important.

She added: “I’ll be performing a lot over the Summer in London, dates to be confirmed, but I’m looking forward to performing my new songs live. I also hope to add some performances back home in Wales.”

As for what’s next, she said: “I’m currently still living in London at the moment and working on some new material which I’m super excited about.

“The new music I’m working on is definitely something I’m looking forward to releasing and showcasing. My goal is to hopefully release an EP by the end of Summer if all goes to plan.”

Listen to Torn by Two on Spotify and Keep up to date with Elli Glyn on Instagram & TikTok

