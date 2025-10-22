Elli Glyn shares anthemic new single, Don’t Let Go

Stephen Price

Rising pop artist and songwriter Elli Glyn returns with her most ambitious release to date, the anthemic single Don’t Let Go.

Produced by Zak Lloyd and written by Elli Glyn & Joe Rose, the track is a sweeping statement of resilience, catharsis, and personal growth.

Opening with a raw and vulnerable acoustic melody, “Don’t Let Go” gradually expands into a cinematic soundscape, elevated by dramatic orchestral arrangements and soaring layered vocals.

The result is a track that captures the transformation of heartbreak into triumph—a journey from fragility to strength.

Elli shared: “This song is about turning the pain of past love into something victorious.

“It’s my most personal and powerful release yet, and I hope listeners can find their own strength within it.”

Interactive campaign

At just 20 years old, promising singer-songwriter Elli currently lives in London but grew up in Wales, with Welsh as her first language.

Elli’s debut single “Shut Up’ along with her most recent release ‘Pretend’ were featured on BBC Radio’s Welsh A-list, and she’s been busy promoting her critically acclaimed work through gigs including her first sold out headline performance in London.

Music is in Elli’s blood, and at 8 years old she started writing music on her late grandfather’s piano, which has inspired her right up to today.

Don’t Let Go tells a universal story of letting go and moving forward, designed for peak impact both on stage and through headphones, and comes as part of a new approach for music launches for Elli – her first ever interactive campaign.

Elli is extending the conversation by launching a social media series, interviewing people about the moments and relationships they’ve had to let go of in their own lives.

With “Don’t Let Go”, Elli Glyn solidifies her voice as one of the most promising new talents in pop—an artist unafraid to be vulnerable while delivering music with unforgettable scale and power.

“Letting go”

Elli told Nation Cymru: “This track was born from a place of reflection – letting go and drawing on personal experiences that have shaped who I am. I co-wrote it with my friend Joe, and together we found a way to capture those emotions honestly through the lyrics.

“I worked closely with Zac, my producer, to bring my vision to life, and it turned into such an incredible creative partnership.

“The strings, beautifully performed by Anabel Roberts, added a whole new layer of emotion and depth to the song. Everything I wanted to express about communication and emotional connection truly came through in the music.

“The whole process was inspiring and deeply meaningful – and there’s so much more to come from where this one came from.”

And for those who have been waiting to hear Elli singing live, there isn’t much longer left to wait. She shared: “I’ll be performing live on October 29th in Off The Cuff, and I can’t wait to share this song with everyone.”

Listen to more music from Elli Glyn on Spotify.

Keep up to date with Elli’s latest releases and live performances on Instagram, and expect to hear more of this talented world-class artist soon.