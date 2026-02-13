Elli Glyn shares ‘vulnerable’ new single ahead of Valentine’s Day

Stephen Price

Emerging songwriter Elli Glyn releases her most vulnerable and emotionally raw single to date, ‘To Be Loved’, arriving on Dydd Miwsig Cymru and just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Produced by Zak Lloyd and recorded at Zeus Studios in Wales, the track is an intimate exploration of heartbreak, grief, and the slow realisation of self-worth.

Elli said the track was written ‘completely from the heart’ and captures the devastation of watching the person you once believed you would be with fall in love with someone else, right in front of you.

The song does not hide behind metaphor or distance; instead, it leans into uncomfortable honesty, asking the questions that often go unanswered after a relationship ends.

At its core, To Be Loved is not just a song about loss, but about what follows it, according to the rising star who is currently working independently, having released a series of singles which have confirmed the promise of this rising Welsh talent.

Through confessions of envy, exhaustion, and longing, the track slowly arrives at a fragile but powerful realisation: even when love is not returned by the person you hoped for, it does not mean you are unworthy of it.

Elli’s aim with To Be Loved was to offer an alternative Valentine’s narrative – one about unrequited love, resilience, and learning how to love yourself while still carrying the grief of what was lost.

Delicate, vulnerable, and deeply human, To Be Loved stands as Elli Glyn’s most affecting release to date.

At just 21 years old, promising singer-songwriter Elli currently lives in London but grew up in Wales, with Welsh as her first language.

Elli’s debut single “Shut Up’ along with her most recent releases ‘Pretend’ and ‘Don’t Let Go’ were featured on BBC Radio’s Welsh A-list, and she’s been busy promoting her critically acclaimed work through gigs including her first sold out headline performance in London.

Music is in Elli’s blood, and at 8 years old she started writing music on her late grandfather’s piano, which has inspired her right up to today.

Elli told Nation Cymru: “I wanted to write about a specific situation I found myself in for a while but I could never find the right words or emotion to convey how I felt.

“Then one day I sat down at my piano and it came to me; I sat and cried, and To Be Loved came to life.

“Working with Zak again, well he’s just the best and working with him just makes the whole process even more amazing and it’s just the most fun.

Listen to more music from Elli Glyn on Spotify.

Keep up to date with Elli’s latest releases and live performances on Instagram, and expect to hear more of this talented world-class artist soon.