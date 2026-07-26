Emerging artist wins Osi Rhys Osmond Art Prize

Nation.Cymru Staff

A packed Llansteffan Memorial Hall was treated to a feast of visual art, poetry and music at the Annual Osi Rhys Osmond Art Prize 2026 prize-giving evening on 27 June.

A shortlist of work by eight students had been selected by the judges from work exhibited by Foundation Year students of the Carmarthen School of Art at their end of year exhibition. The collaboration with the School of Art commemorates Osi’s time as its Head of Foundation.

In their constructive adjudication, the judges, Luke Osmond and Julia Griffiths Jones, praised the quality of the work, not only the practical skills applied but also in the intellectual context which inspired each piece.

Contributing to the professionalism of the evening was a video exploring each piece in detail, which helped the audience in deciding on the People’s Choice.

Opening the evening, Mel Perry read her poem ‘Man and Horse Falling’, inspired through seeing Osi’s portrait through the window of Oriel Osi in Llansteffan.

The audience was further entertained by actor and musician James Hancock Evans who gave a lively introduction to a piano piece by Franz Liszt.

Organisers said the high standards of entry achieved in previous years were equalled, with the worthy winner of Gwobr Gelf Osi Rhys Osmond 2026 Zoe Dougan, while Kira Davies-Richardson was the popular People’s Choice.

Zoe received £250, a copy of the book ‘Encounters with Osi’, published by the H’mm Foundation, and a unique piece of sculptural glass made by Rodney Bender and generously sponsored by Ali Anwar of the H’mm Foundation.

Huw Iorwerth, the event organiser said: “It was a very happy and successful evening, extremely well attended. A charming winner who plans to go on to Warwick University to study Philosophy.

“Her winning piece of work will be exhibited in Oriel Osi in Llansteffan. Coincidentally her mother won the raffle prize!”

Zoe Dougan, the winner, explained: “Most of the buildings you’re looking at in this carefully curated city of mine were destroyed by the kiln.

“While some buildings were intentionally derelict architectural ruins, the majority were not, but I suppose that’s the fate the kiln had in store for me.

“Like in many areas of life, there are some things you can control, but a lot you can’t- for example, where you are born and where you are raised.

“My project, social reality, explores contemporary realities that individuals have no choice but to face. This piece is inspired by dystopian concepts and the failures of utopian ideals.

“Despite dystopias and utopias being fictional literary terms, I found parallels between these concepts and contemporary society while developing this project.

“One of the key parallels being social inequality. This miniature city of mine displays the discrepancy in living conditions, and forces you to face the stark inequality that exists throughout our world.

“One individual’s dystopia is another‘s utopia.”

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