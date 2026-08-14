Emmy-nominated Welsh star reveals ambitious plan to tell Wales’ story on screen

Amelia Jones

A well-known Welsh actor has opened up about his deep connection to Wales in a new interview ahead of the Emmys.

Cardiff-born actor Matthew Rhys spoke about Welsh culture in a new interview alongside his wife Keri Russell with entertainment magazine Variety ahead of this year’s Emmy Awards, where he is nominated for his performances in ‘Widow’s Bay’ and ‘The Beast in Me.’

Alongside discussing his career and attending the September ceremony with Russell, Rhys also revealed details of a long-standing passion project centred on Welsh history.

He described it as his “Welsh ‘Braveheart”, explaining that he has wanted to tell a story of Welsh rebellion for years.

The actor said his younger self was “heartsick” when Mel Gibson’s Braveheart was released in 1995 because someone else had already told a story about rebellion in the British Isles.

Rhys has now brought Welsh director Gareth Evans, best known for thriller ‘The Raid,’ on board for the project and plans to redevelop the script with a writer.

“I think because we’re such a small country, it makes you louder and prouder and more fervent,” Rhys told Variety.

“Because the Scots and the Irish have done very well. You know, culturally — in literature, in film, in music — they’re the muscular Celts, and then Wales is the little engine that could.”

The actor was also asked how he and Russell would describe Welsh culture.

“I would say passionate,” Rhys said, he referred to an ancient description of the Celts as “high-spirited and quick to battle.”

His wife added: “The whole culture is incredibly artistic.

“It’s steeped in the arts and storytelling. But I would say less quick to battle and more melancholy.”

Rhys had a typically self-deprecating response to the country’s history. “That’s because we lost all the battles,” he joked.

He added: “If melancholy were an Olympic sport, the Welsh would podium every time.”

Rhys’ comments come as he prepares for a major night at the Emmys.

The Welsh star has received two individual acting nominations this year, recognising his very different performances in ‘Widow’s Bay’ and ‘The Beast in Me.’

He is also nominated as an executive producer on ‘Widow’s Bay’, while his wife Russell has been nominated for her role in ‘The Diplomat.’

The pair have five nominations between them and are set to attend the ceremony together.

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