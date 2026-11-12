Emmy-winning actor shines spotlight on Owain and Henry

Amelia Jones

Matthew Rhys has praised Michael Sheen’s stage production about Owain Glyndŵr while developing a historical drama of his own about the Welsh leader.

In a video shared by Wales Millennium Centre, Rhys said Owain & Henry tells “an incredible part of our Welsh identity”. Sheen plays Glyndŵr in the production, opposite Nigel Barrett as King Henry IV.

“I was about to say urging you, but I think I’m doing you more of a favour by saying you should go and see [Owain & Henry] at the Wales Millennium Centre,” he said.

The play runs from 5 to 28 November, with Sheen as Glyndŵr and Nigel Barrett as King Henry IV. Written by Olivier Award-winning Welsh playwright Gary Owen, it opens in 1400 as Henry declares Glyndŵr an outlaw. Glyndŵr responds by launching a rebellion that threatens Henry’s hold on the throne.

Sheen co-directs the production with Steffan Donnelly. The play is a co-production between Wales Millennium Centre and Welsh National Theatre, which Sheen founded.

The clip comes after Rhys revealed to WalesOnline that he was working on a historical drama based on Glyndŵr.

In this production, Sheen takes on the role of one of the most significant figures in Welsh history, who led a rebellion against English rule in the early 15th century.

He stars alongside actor Nigel Barrett, who plays King Henry IV, the monarch whose authority Glyndŵr challenged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wales Millennium Centre / Canolfan Mileniwm Cymru (@walesmillenniumcentre)

Written by Olivier Award-winning Welsh playwright Gary Owen, the production explores the conflict between the two historical figures, examining themes of power, leadership, national identity and the struggle for independence.

Set in 1400, the story follows Glyndŵr after he is declared an outlaw by Henry IV. Rather than accept his fate, he launches a rebellion which threatens the English king’s hold on the throne.

The production is co-directed by Sheen and Steffan Donnelly and is a collaboration between Wales Millennium Centre and Welsh National Theatre.

The play forms part of an ambitious new chapter for Welsh National Theatre, which was established by Sheen with the aim of creating and showcasing ambitious productions from Wales.

The actor, best known for roles in Good Omens, Frost/Nixon and The Queen, has spoken previously about the importance of telling Glyndŵr’s story and exploring what his rebellion means for Wales today.

You can buy tickets to the production here.