Emotional TV tribute to music icon Leah a year after her death

Music stars will pay tribute to a remarkable mentor who taught generations of singers in a special TV programme on the first anniversary of her death.

Leah Owen’s distinctive voice captivated audiences for decades, but she was also a hugely successful conductor, tutor, adjudicator and composer.

Her legacy will be celebrated during Noson Lawen – Cofio Leah Owen which will be broadcast on S4C at 7.30pm on Saturday, January 4, exactly a year after she passed away at the age of 70.

She grew up in Rhosmeirch on Anglesey, and lived in the village of Prion in Denbighshire for years with her husband Eifion Lloyd Jones and four children, Angharad, Elysteg, Ynyr and Rhys.

Sharing memories

The programme will be hosted by two of her former pupils, West End star Mared Williams and Steffan Hughes, a talented singer, presenter and founder of popular group Welsh of the West End, who’s performed for the likes of HRH Prince William, Shirley Bassey and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Among those sharing their memories of Leah will be her husband Eifion and daughter, Angharad, along with a host of friends and ex-pupils, including Celyn Cartwright, Siân Eirian, Siriol Elin, Gwenan Mars-Lloyd and Branwen Jones.

Steffan, who was born and raised in Llandyrnog near Denbigh, said: “We will remember and celebrate the contribution and talent of a person who was very close to our hearts. It was a privilege to pay tribute and to celebrate her life.”

Mentor

It was a sentiment endorsed by Mared, from Llannefydd near Denbigh, who added: “Everyone knows Leah Owen’s completely unique voice but she was also a conductor, tutor and composer and a mentor to so many of us.

“There will be reminiscing and plenty of singing in the programme and we were joined by many of Leah’s friends and family in the audience.”

Recalling the day he first met Leah Owen Steffan said: “In the year 2000 I landed in year 3 at Ysgol Twm o’r Nant, Denbigh and Leah Owen was my class teacher and she was an amazing teacher and this was the start of over 20 years of friendship.”

Leah formed several choirs and singing groups including Parti’r Ynys, Lleisiau’r Nant and Enfys of which Steffan was a member.

“We all have memories to treasure from those days. Of course my voice broke and I had to stop singing for a while and others came to replace me in Enfys such as Mared Williams, Amber and Jade Davies and Angharad Rowlands. We have all gone on to have professional singing careers.”

While his parents had no musical background, Leah nurtured Steffan’s singing and encouraged him to compete at local Eisteddfodau and later onto the national stage.

“I’d go to her home in Prion for lessons. A half hour with her was full of fun and she became almost like a second mum to me,” he said.

Mared said: “Leah Owen kick-started my career as a singer. I had been competing in Eisteddfodau and she encouraged me to take part in the solo from a musical at the age of eight. I didn’t win that competition but it was a start and I won the following year.

“Leah was more than just a tutor and we had a lot of fun from competing to singing in supermarkets raising money to visiting care homes.”

Celebration

Both Steffan and Mared said they were nervous about the special programme because they knew Leah’s family would be in the audience.

“It was an opportunity to be together and to reminisce but we also wanted it to celebrate Leah’s contribution to music,” said Mared.

Steffan added: “Leah wouldn’t have wanted it to be a sad occasion, she would have wanted the programme to show off our talent.”

After graduating from Bangor University in 1974 she taught at Ysgol Hirael, Bangor, Denbigh High School, Ysgol Twm o’r Nant, Denbigh, and later at the Denbighshire Cooperative Music and Denbighshire Language Centre.

Leader of several choirs, she also published several volumes of songs and also presented a show on BBC Radio Cymru.

Just weeks before her death she was honoured by Bangor University for her contribution to the Culture, Music and Arts of Wales and the Welsh language.

Noson Lawen

The programme is the fourth in the latest series of Noson Lawen which starts with a special Christmas show on December 21 at 7.30pm.

It will be hosted by Trystan Ellis-Morris and the infamous Gareth the Orangutan who will embrace the Christmas spirit alongside some of Wales’ brightest stars.

Anglesey-born singer Elin Fflur performs a duet with the ape after much persuasion from Gareth.

Joining them, and filling the hall with their beautiful voices are members of ABC – the Cardiff Performing Academy, along with other young talents from the capital, including the group Dadleoli from Plasmawr School and singer Eiriana-Jones Campbell.

Comedian Carwyn Blayney shares a few anecdotes about his troubles over the festive period and Trystan Llŷr Griffiths, Lowri Evans, Lee Mason and Aeron Pughe and the band completes the Christmas line-up.

Half a century since the first ever Pobol y Cwm programme was broadcast members of the current cast and some familiar faces from the past join forces to celebrate the 50th anniversary on the Noson Lawen stage.

Emyr Wyn and Rhys ap William introduce plenty of singing, laughing and a sack full of talented stars from Cwmderi in the show which will be broadcast on December 28 at 7.30pm. They include Arwyn Davies, Gillian Elisa, Huw Euron, Ieuan Rhys, Rebecca Trehearn, Sera Cracroft and Sue Roderick.

On New Years Eve at 9pm, Noson Lawen will celebrate the birthday of the actor, singer, songwriter and Welsh icon, Bryn Fôn.

Ffion Emyr leads the celebrations and choosing the music was no easy task as Bryn has composed over 100 songs.

Some of his greatest anthems will be performed by some of Wales’ finest singers and musicians who include Elidyr Glyn, Alys Williams, Siân James, Morgan Elwy and Côr Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle.

Noson Lawen – Cofio Leah Owen will be broadcast on S4C at 7.30pm on Saturday, January 4. English subtitles will be available and the programme can also be viewed on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and other streaming platforms.

