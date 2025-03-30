English football league club praised for use of Welsh

A football league club have been praised for incorporating Welsh into their match day programme.

Exeter City took on Wrexham in League One yesterday and gave both home and away fans a Welsh lesson.

The Devon side may have lost 2-0 on the pitch but were winners in many people’s eyes for their nicely done promotion of the language.

Giving fans something to ponder over while having a half-time pie and a pint, the club set a quiz in the pages of their programme inviting fans to learn a little Welsh.

Titled the Half Time Headscratcher, the club wrote: ‘For this afternoon’s quiz we thought we’d get educational, and what a better day to try and learn some Welsh than on the day we face League One’s only Welsh club? Can you work out what these football terms are in Welsh? Good luck! Or should that be Pob lwc?’

The quiz was spotted by Wrexham AFC commentator Mark Griffiths who posted the above image on social media and wrote: ‘Bravo @exetercity! Nice touch in the programme!’

The English club’s use of Welsh was praised by many fans with comments which included: ‘Nice touch and learned 2 new words 6 out of 8 Diolch’ and ‘That’s pretty class of them, actually. Fight to the death for 90 minutes, but off the field, be cool. I like it.’

This the quiz if you fancy having a go yourself!

1. Football

A. Pêl-droed

B. Chwarae

C. Corneli

2. Striker

A. Blaenwr

B. Cadeirydd

C. Ymosodwr

3. Red Card

A. Cerdyn coch

B. Cadw mediant

C. Cerdyn melyn

4. 1-0

A. Ddwy gôl i un

B. Un gôl i ddim

C. Sgôr terfynol

5. Supporter

A. Asgellwr

B. Dyfarnwr

C. Cefnogwyr

6. Trophy

A. Cylch canol

B. Tlws

C. Gwair

7. Score a goal

A. Saethu at y gôl

B. Dwyn y bêl

C. Sgorio gôl

8. Half-time

A. Yr egwyl

B. Peniad

C. Amser llawn

On the pitch meanwhile Wrexham’s quest for promotion to the Championship continued with a routine 2-0 win.

The Dragons started well with a Ryan Longman cross falling for Ollie Rathbone and his shot appeared to hit the back of a team-mate.

Little really happened until the 23rd minute when Wrexham went in front. Rathbone tried his luck from distance and the ball took a huge deflection off an Exeter defender and into the net, leaving goalkeeper Joe Whitworth stranded.

Exeter fought back with Joel Colwill and Alex Hartridge seeing shots blocked, but that was as good as it got for Gary Caldwell’s side, who were poor in the final third.

Wrexham were always in control of proceedings and, just before the hour mark, Wrexham were awarded a penalty when Jack McMillan tripped Jay Rodriguez in the box.

Former England international Rodriguez dusted himself down before smashing the ball into the middle of the goal.

Substitute Steven Fletcher almost made it 3-0 but fired straight at Whitworth, and he then headed over the bar as the Red Dragons created all the chances.

