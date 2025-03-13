English language category shortlist revealed for Tir na n-Og Awards 2025

Continuing their staggered reveal of shortlists for the Tir na n-Og Awards 2025, the Books Council of Wales has today shared the shortlist for the English language category.

The awards celebrate the very best of stories from Wales and about Wales that were published in 2024.

The shortlist for the English-language category was announced by presenter Melanie Owen and the Books Council of Wales on their social media channels: Instagram @melowencomedy / @books.wales earlier today.

The Tir na n-Og Awards are the oldest awards for children’s literature in Wales and are held every year by the Books Council of Wales, supported by CILIP Cymru Wales.

They celebrate the talents and creativity of authors and illustrators who either create original works in Welsh, or who write about authentically Welsh themes or backgrounds through the medium of English.

The awards have three categories: Welsh-language Primary (age 4–11), Welsh-language Secondary (age 11–18) and English-language book with an authentic Welsh dimension (primary or secondary, age 4–18).

English-language category shortlist

Welsh Giants, Ghosts and Goblins by Claire Fayers (Firefly)

A mix of giant, ghost and goblin stories from all parts of Wales, collected, retold and reimagined by Claire Fayers, with the character of Idris the giant weaving through the book as he collects stories on his adventure.

Cynefin, Wales and the World – Today’s Geography for Future Generations by Dafydd Watcyn Williams (Gwasg Carreg Gwalch)

The aim of this geographical book is to start at our feet and broaden horizons to all corners of the earth. It extends to include other subjects such as history, literature, identity and art.

The cynefin is the starting point. From there, we can extend to see the whole of Wales and all its diversity. Then, we find our country’s place on the face of the earth and in the future of the world.

The Twelve by Liz Hyder, Illustrated by Tom De Freston (Pushkin Children’s Books)

It’s supposed to be a treat for Kit, a winter holiday by the coast with her sister Libby and their mum. But when Libby vanishes into thin air, and no one else remembers her, Kit is faced with a new reality – one in which her sister never existed.

Then she meets Story, a local boy who remembers Libby perfectly. Together they embark on a journey beyond their wildest imagination into a world steeped in ancient folklore.

Megs by Meleri Wyn James, Illustrated by Shari Llewelyn (Y Lolfa)

Megs is a neuro-diverse, 10-year-old girl, who lives with her mother and Mr Barker, the cockapoo, in the town of Aberystwyth.

She doesn’t have many friends but she and Gwilym, who lives next door, have formed an unusual friendship.

But Gwilym disappears and Megs is afraid that it is all her fault. A story about friendship, loyalty, tolerance and having the confidence to persevere, one step at a time.

Esteemed panel

Independent panels of judges select the shortlists and decide on the winners for the Welsh and English awards each year.

This year’s judges on the English-language panel were Liz Kennedy (Chair), Karen Gemma Brewer, Kate Wynne and Imogen Davies.

Helgard Krause, Chief Executive, Books Council of Wales said: “Congratulations to the authors and illustrators of all the books on this year’s shortlists. The judging panels really had their work cut out to select the shortlists from many wonderful entries, and the standard this year was very high. Good luck to everyone shortlisted and I look forward to the announcement of the winning books in the summer.”

The shortlist for the Welsh-language Secondary category will be announced tonight, Thursday 13 March at 7pm on Heno, S4C.

The Welsh-language Primary category shortlist was announced on Tuesday 11 March on Heno, S4C.

The winning titles in all three categories will be announced in the summer.

This year, young readers can once again choose the winners in a special category: the Readers’ Choice Award. The winner of this award is chosen by children and young people who take part in the Tir na n-Og shadowing scheme. Schools, libraries and other children’s reading groups can register to take part and be unofficial judges to choose winners from the shortlisted books, with the guidance of the shadowing pack. You can find out how to register on the Books Council’s website, books.wales

Bookshops and libraries will be holding Tir na n-Og Treasure Hunts over the Easter holidays with the chance for children aged 4–11 to take part. Ask your local bookshop or library for details.

Further information about the awards and the shortlisted titles can be found on the Books Council’s website, books.wales

