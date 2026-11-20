Nation Cymru staff

One of the UK’s biggest pop stars is set to bring her much-loved ‘Christmas Kitchen Disco’ tour on the road again in 2027 – with just one Welsh location among the announced dates.

It’s time to dust off the sequins and get the tinsel out, as Sophie Ellis-Bextor brings her Christmas Kitchen Disco Tour back to the UK next winter.

Heading to Swansea on Saturday 11 December 2027, Sophie Ellis-Bextor brings her festive Christmas Disco Tour to town.

Expect a glittering night of seasonal disco favourites alongside Sophie’s biggest hits, with a brand-new Christmas Disco album set to be announced closer to the tour.

Sophie’s previous Christmas Kitchen Disco Tour captivated audiences across the UK in 2023, selling out venues nationwide. The Guardian described it as “an enjoyably merry spectacle”, while The i called it “the most festive of shows”.

One of Britain’s most beloved pop stars and a true disco icon, Sophie has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning more than 25 years.

She has achieved six Top 10 albums and eight Top 10 singles, first topping the UK charts as the voice of Spiller’s Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love). Her catalogue of hits includes Take Me Home, Get Over You and the global phenomenon Murder on the Dancefloor.

Beyond her chart success, Sophie’s hugely popular Kitchen Disco livestreams transformed living rooms into dancefloors during lockdown.

She now hosts Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco on BBC Radio 2 and presents the much-loved podcast Spinning Plates, which is currently in its 19th series.

Don’t miss the chance to celebrate the festive season with one of pop’s most enduring and charismatic performers.

Sharing the news on social media, she wrote: “I’m super excited to be bringing my Christmas Kitchen Disco tour back for 2027.

“Christmas songs, my songs and a big old festive disco for all!

“Coming to Swansea Building Society Arena on Saturday 11th December 2027.

“Pre-sale tickets are now on sale!”

She told Classic Pop Mag: “I absolutely love Christmas and so it makes me very happy to announce a UK Christmas tour in 2027 where the band and I will once again be bringing the seasonal cheer to a venue near you.

“Gloriously, that is not all! I am also releasing my Christmas Disco album which I am thrilled about. As someone who wears tinsel all year long anyway, this all feels very me and very exciting. So much to share with you all!”

Pre-sale tickets are available now, with general sale going live later today. Find out more and get tickets here.