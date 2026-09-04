English presenter makes hilarious social media video showcasing well-known Welsh word

Amelia Jones

An English TV presenter has comically explained a well-used Welsh word to his fans in a new social media video.

Tom Read Wilson, who is best known for his role in Celebs Go Dating and his second place on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, has released a video explaining the word ‘tamping.’

The presenter, who has built a following for his playful explanations of unusual and interesting words, took his latest lesson to Wales with the term “tamping”.

In the video, he explained that while the word can have a more conventional meaning relating to compressing or compacting something, its Welsh use is rather different.

He said: “Today’s word is that wonderful Welsh word, tamping, and not like that conventional meaning of compressing or compacting a material. The Welsh meaning is furious, livid, penetrating the upper echelons of angry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Read Wilson (@tomreadwilson)

He described the Welsh meaning as being “furious” or “livid”, putting it firmly towards the more extreme end of the anger scale.

To demonstrate how the word might be used in everyday conversation, Wilson imagined a situation involving someone being stood up.

He explained: “No, he wasn’t just late, he stood me up. So I wasn’t just mad, I was tamping.”

The video has given Welsh viewers another chance to see one of the country’s familiar expressions explained through Wilson’s distinctive and theatrical style.

He has been sharing his Word of the Day videos online since early 2021, with his explanations often combining unusual vocabulary with plenty of personality.

His series has covered words from a wide range of subjects and languages, with the presenter known for bringing an enthusiastic and often humorous approach to his definitions.

For those unfamiliar with the expression, however, his latest lesson provides a quick introduction to one of the words that has become well established in Welsh English.

You can watch the full video here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.