Era-defining post-punk bands join forces for Welsh show

Nation.Cymru staff

Two era-defining post-punk artists come together this autumn for a UK co-headline tour, including a show in Wales this weekend.

Much-loved ’80s post-punk outfits The Skids and Theatre of Hate hit the road for a run of shows which include a date at the Corn Exchange in Newport on Sunday, November 15.

The Skids formed in 1977 in their hometown of Dunfermline, Scotland by Richard Jobson, Stuart Adamson, Bill Simpson and Tom Kellichan. After releasing an independent single the band was played by John Peel, supported The Clash in concert and then were signed to Virgin Records in 1978. Their first singles were “Sweet Surburbia”, “The Saints are Coming” and “Into the Valley” – the latter reaching the UK Top Ten in early 1979.

Their seminal debut album “Scared to Dance” came out in 1979 which was quickly followed by two chart singles – “Masquerade” and “Working for the Yankee Dollar”. Both singles were taken from the Bill Nelson produced second album “Days in Europa”. The album also featured new member Rusty Egan of Rich Kids & Visage fame after the departure of Tom Kellichan. The band released two more albums “The Absolute Game” (1980) and “Joy” (1981) before splitting.

The current Skids line up sees the lineup stripped back to an explosive 4 piece with Richard Jobson, Peter Byrchmore (Membranes), Hernandez (Drums) & Connor Whyte (Guitar).

In 1980, Kirk Brandon formed Theatre of Hate from the ashes of heralded punk band The Pack. Joining Kirk on vocals were notable punk musicians Stan Stammers and Luke Rendall, along with old school friend, Steve Guthrie and Canadian born John “Boy” Lennard, who revolutionised the band’s sound with his haunting sax lines.

Theatre Of Hate’s debut double-A-side single, “Legion”/”Original Sin”, topped the independent chart in 1980, and “Westworld”, their debut album, produced by Mick Jones from The Clash and released in 1982, held the number one position for 21 weeks. The single taken from the album, “Do You Believe In The West-World?” has become an anthem and is still widely played in clubs and on international radio, as well as featuring on numerous compilation albums.

Theatre Of Hate imploded in 1982, with Kirk taking Stan forward to form Spear Of Destiny, but the band has resurfaced over the years to play some very special shows across the UK, Europe and the USA.

The band now have a settled line up of Kirk Brandon, Stan Stammers, Chris Bell and Clive Osborne who astound their loyal fanbase with high-octane live shows featuring new songs and classics from their back catalogue.

Tickets for the Newport show are available from The Corn Exchange HERE