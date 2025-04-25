Eryri native, Martha Elen shares touching debut single

Stephen Price

Eryri native, Martha Elen has released her emotive debut single, Canu Cloch, today (25th April 2025).

Emerging from Y Felinheli in north Wales, Martha Elen blends rich textures and moving storytelling of folk-Americana with infectious alt-pop melodies.

Hailing from Eryri, her tracks float between light and heavy, creating a unique, serene soundscape – the perfect showcase for her beautiful voice.

The intricate instrumentation and Americana elements are brought to life through collaboration, with musicians Gethin Elis, Iestyn Jones (both members of the band WRKHOUSE), and Samantha Grace all featuring on the track.

Although stepping into new territory in releasing music, Martha Elen’s tracks invite its listeners to find familiarity and comfort within its introspective lyrics, binding both the earthy and the ethereal.

Introspection

Canu Cloch is a track full of introspective, moving lyrics that weave a light, acoustic sound with luxurious folk-Americana textures. The song stems from its title (translated as ‘Ring a Bell’) and plays on the uncomfortable feeling of forgetting something or someone.

Martha said: “The song started with a simple riff on the guitar and grew quickly from there.

“The song is shaped by its chorus, before sitting back in the silence and delicacy of the voice by the end, after the storm has passed. Images of the sea often find their way to my head when I’m writing – living by the Menai must have taken its toll.”

Martha Elen’s upcoming gigs include Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau and the Eisteddfod Genedlaethol in Wrexham.

Follow Martha on Instagram for further updates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

