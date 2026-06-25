Eurovision star brings Jesus Christ Superstar to Wales

Singer Sam Ryder will bring his portrayal of Jesus to Wales next year as the latest production of Jesus Christ Superstar embarks on a major UK tour.

The show will tour the UK, visiting the Wales Millennium Centre in March 2027, following the conclusion of its West End engagements at The London Palladium and Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Originally released as an album, Jesus Christ Superstar opened on Broadway in 1971, at the Mark Hellinger Theatre, where it was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Original Score.

The original London production ran for over eight years. By the time it closed, after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time.

The story follows the events of the last days of the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting its rock roots, the score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and the title number ‘Superstar’.

The 2026-27 run reunites the creative team behind the 2016 production to create a unique staging of their Olivier award-winning, hit production.

The show is directed by Tim Sheader with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Drew McOnie and design by Tony and Olivier Award-winner Tom Scutt.

Joining Sheader, McOnie and Scutt on the creative team are musical supervisor Tom Deering, lighting designer Lee Curran, sound designer Adam Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup designers Sam Cox & Maria Johal, fight director Kate Waters and casting directors Grindrod Burton Casting.

Producer Michael Harrison said: “We are absolutely delighted that Jesus Christ Superstar will embark on a major UK tour following the phenomenal response to this extraordinary new production.

“The tremendous buzz generated by Saturday night’s first performance at The London Palladium underlines just how special this iconic musical remains, and we are thrilled that audiences across the country will now have the opportunity to experience Tim Sheader’s visionary staging, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary score, and Sam Ryder’s electrifying performance.

“This is fantastic news for touring theatre and audiences throughout the UK, ensuring that this remarkable production can be enjoyed by many more people following our seasons at The London Palladium and Theatre Royal Drury Lane.”

Ryder’s anticipated take on the iconic role of Jesus will come to Wales Millennium Centre 2 – 13 March 2027. Tickets for touring venues go on sale this week. For full details, visit the WMC site here.