Eve Goodman revealed as Welsh Ambassador for Independent Venue Week 2026

Welsh folk singer Eve Goodman and Falkirk five-piece Brògeal will join Nova Twins as artist ambassadors for the 2026 edition of Independent Venue Week.

The much-loved nationwide event returns on Monday 26 January, with hundreds of authentic, independently-owned venues around the UK – both big and small – hosting live gigs and events of every possible genre.

One of the stand out acts at this year’s IVW, when they performed shows in Hull, York, Stoke On Trent, Liverpool and North Shields, Brògeal’s raucous and poetic blend of celtic folk, punk and indie demands to be heard live.

Formed during the COVID-19 lockdown, the band have taken an old school approach to audience building, touring relentlessly around the UK as well as supporting the likes of Paolo Nutini, The Mary Wallopers and The Lathums. Released in October, their debut album, Tuesday Paper Club, captures this spirit of wild ambition, blending an eclectic musical range with lyrical themes of romance, heartache, booze, local nutters, nostalgia and loss – picking up glowing reviews along the way in Rolling Stone, The Independent, Clash, The New Cue, So Young and Dork.

Poised for even greater things in 2026, the band will celebrate being IVW’s Scottish Ambassadors by playing a one-off show during the week – details of which will be announced soon.

IVW’s Welsh Ambassador for 2026 is Eve Goodman. Raised in north Wales and drawing influence from Joni Mitchell, Nick Drake and Adrianne Lenker, Eve’s reflective and deeply emotive music has attracted support from BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music.

Alongside the release of her remarkable debut album in 2024 – Summer Sun, Winter Trees, a collection of songs about healing through the grieving process – she also featured on Sir Bryn Terfel’s Sea Songs, performing on two duets in both Welsh and Breton.

In October 2025, Eve released Natur, a wholly Welsh language album made in collaboration with fellow bilingual singer-songwriter SERA.

Rightfully described as “spellbinding” by Nation.Cymru, the duo will play at Swansea’s Tŷ Tawe on Saturday January 31st with another special IVW show to be announced.

Upon the announcement, Eve Goodman said: “It’s a real honour to serve as this year’s Ambassador for Independent Venue Week. I’ve been playing in indie venues since my teens, and I’ve always loved how they act as the beating heart of the music community — the places where new scenes take shape.

“In an era dominated by capitalism and consumerism, choosing to show up for independent venues is a beautifully radical act. It supports real people, real passion, and real livelihoods. Keep music live: buy tickets in advance and spread the word about the gigs you’re excited about!”

Brògeal shared: “We’re delighted to be this year’s Ambassadors for Independent Venue Week. For the past five years we’ve made our bread and butter performing at independent venues. If it weren’t for these places across the country taking chances on young musicians without trying to profit off them, then we would never have got to the point we’re at as musicians.

“We love independent venues, even the strange, the smelly, and the downright dive bars. The future of music relies on these places and they are closing down at an alarming rate. Keep this generation of your next favourite band alive by getting out this IVW and supporting them!”

Celebration

Initially established in 2013, Independent Venue Week has evolved into one of the most important and celebratory events in the UK music calendar – encouraging fans to start the year by buying a ticket, getting together with friends and having a great night out supporting their local venue and discovering amazing music.

Since launch, more than 1m tickets have been purchased for IVW events – helping fill venues at a traditionally quiet time of year, providing performance and direct fan-building opportunities for artists, and offering cultural engagement and excitement for audiences.

Alongside Arts Council England, PPL and Beavertown, we are also delighted to reveal that IVW26 will be supported by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales and by The National Lottery through Creative Scotland.

Joedi Langley, Interim Head of Creative Wales said: “Independent venues are such an important part of our music scene in Wales and so vital in giving our musicians a platform to develop and connect with their audience.

“Creative Wales is proud to be supporting Independent Venues Week again in 2026 and we are so pleased that the super talented Eve Goodman is on board as Welsh ambassador. Here’s to what promises to be another superb week of live music to brighten up January!”

More than 200 authentic independent venues are anticipated to take part in IVW26, stretching from Lyth Arts Centre in John O’Groats to The Old Bakery Studios in Truro – and everywhere in between.

Any venues wishing to take part have until 9 December to register and sign up. A current list of venues can be found here.

Shows and events for the week are being confirmed on a daily basis, with details posted on the IVW website.

Some recent additions include full tours from artists including:

Brown Horse (The Face Bar, Reading; The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham; Amped, Huddersfield; The Crescent, York)

The Clause (The Ferret, Preston; The Fulford Arms, York; The Boileroom, Guildford; Parish, Huddersfield; The Black Prince, Northampton)

Dream Wife (Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds; Stereo, Glasgow; YES, Manchester; The George Tavern, London)

Gia Ford (Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff; The New Adelphi Club, Hull; KOLA, Portsmouth; Slay, Glasgow; The Hallamshire Hotel, Sheffield)

Girlband! (Ramsgate Music Hall; Strings Bar & Venue, Isle of Wight; The Pioneer Club, St Albans; The Garrison, Barnsley; Docks Academy, Grimsby)

HotWax (KOLA, Portsmouth; The Adrian Flux Waterfront Studio, Norwich; The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham; Sunbird Records, Darwen)

She Drew The Gun (Just Dropped In, Coventry; The Gregson Community & Arts Centre, Lancaster; The Crescent, York; Sunbird Records, Darwen)

The Molotovs (The Brook, Southampton; The Adrian Flux Waterfront Studio, Norwich; The Black Prince, Northampton)

The Orielles (The Ferret, Preston; Norwich Arts Centre; The Tin at the Coal Vaults, Coventry)

Ren Harvieu & Romeo Stodart (Ramsgate Music Hall; Sub Rooms, Stroud; De La Warr Pavillion, Bexhill; Acapela Studio, Cardiff)

The Pill (The Face Bar, Reading; The Hare & Hounds, Birmingham; Sub Rooms, Stroud; Norwich Arts Centre; Future Yard, Birkenhead)

thistle. (Voodoo Daddys, Norwich; The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham; Oporto, Leeds)

Will Varley (The Black Prince, Northampton; The Factory, Worthing; Barrel House Ballroom, Totnes; Hot Box Live, Chelmsford)

There are also some incredible one-day (and two-day) events, including:

Other recently confirmed performances for IVW26 include the likes of: Antony Szmierek, Cherise, Corto Alto, Pigs x 7, Mike Joyce, David Rowntree, Walt Disco, Nyah Grace, Stick In The Wheel, Steve Knightley, Kofi Stone, Olugbenga (Metronomy) DJ Set, Tamer Nafar, Hedera, Disgusting Sisters, On Wednesdays We Wear Black, Jah Wobble & Invaders Of the Heart, Heavy Wild, Big Sexy Noise (Lydia Lunch with Gallon Drunk), Lucy Spraggan, Matilda Finn Frances, Skinny Living, James Walsh, Dodgy, Pale Blue Eyes, The Dunwells and Pete Roth Trio ft Bill Bruford.

Shows already confirmed include Annie & The Caldwells, Naima Bock, Buzzcocks, Retrofile, Matt Storm, Scott Lavene, The Dunwells, Oslo Twins, Dylan LeBlanc, Tom Hingley, Nick Harper, 808 State (DJ Set), Chris Hawkins (DJ Set), Mad Professor, The Beat (ft Ranking Jr), Youth Sector, The Gentle Good, Gwenifer Raymond, John Bramwell and many many more.