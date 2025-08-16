Eve Goodman & Sera share delicate new single, Cwlwm Cariad

Stephen Price

Caernarfon natives, Eve Goodman and Sera have shared their touching new single, Cwlwm Cariad – a moving taste of their eagerly-awaited collaborative album which is due for release in the autumn.

Continuing with their nature-inspired theme, ‘Cwlwm Cariad’ refers to a type of moth, the ‘True Lover’s Knot’.

This is the second in a run of singles by singer-songwriters Eve Goodman and SERA from their upcoming collaborative album, ‘Natur’, due for release in October 2025. It follows their first single ‘Blodyn Gwyllt’ which was released in July.

As ‘Blodyn Gwyllt’ was a celebration of freedom and the summer, ‘Cwlwm Cariad’ takes a different path.

There are no guitars and percussion here, only one piano and two live voices almost until the end.

It is delicate and it sings of the peril often tied up in the complexities of love and relationships, the passion, the self-destruction and flying too close to the flame.

The delicate moth and the human heart connected with each other.

Harmony

The track was recorded on an upright piano and the duo’s voices weave together in beautiful harmony.

Recorded at Wild End Studio near Llanrwst, north Wales, with co-producer Colin Bass. (member of Camel and also producer of the ‘Tincian’ album from 9Bach which won ‘Best Album’ at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award in 2015).

‘Cwlwm Cariad’ was released on 15 August, with a music video set for release on 18 August.

They plan to celebrate its release with a gig at Between the Trees Festival in Merthyr Mawr, south Wales on August 22. The single is available to stream and download from all usual platforms.

Alignment

Eve told Nation.Cymru: “Cwlwm Cariad comes from the English name for the moth Lycophotia porphyrea, or True Lover’s Knot.

“It is about flying too close to the flame and the lure of shiny things. The song sings of the importance of both the light and the dark, the doing and the being.”

Sera added: “This was the second song we wrote together, and it’s taken on various forms.

“In the end, we decided on a version for the album that was just our voices and an old upright piano.”

Sharing the duo’s excitement for Between the Trees, she shared: “This will be our second show together with all our new songs, and we will be playing with percussionist Ben Ford for this one.

“We can’t wait to bring these songs to life with an audience. One of the tracks is even called Rhwng Y Coed, which is Welsh for Between the Trees!”

Sera said: “We love Between The Trees festival – it’s very us! Especially as the album is called ‘Natur'”

A number of album launch parties have been announced, tickets for which can be found on Eve’s website www.evegoodman.co.uk

As excitement builds for the album release, Eve shared: “We have two more singles to release before the album, Natur, comes out on 10 October. The album is a collection of Welsh songs about nature and women, and the cyclical element that is woven throughout both.”

And fans of both artists will be pleased to know that the creative muse isn’t stopping there. Sera told Nation.Cymru: “As Eve said, we have gigs and singles coming up, and there are a few shows in works for 2026 too.

“Individually we’re both working on new solo material for next year also. It’s going to be a busy year ahead!”

Listen to more from both artists on all streaming platforms. Listen to Cwlwm Cariad here.

