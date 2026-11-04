Eve Myles to star with Keeley Hawes in return of acclaimed crime drama

Nation.Cymru staff

A critically acclaimed crime drama will return to our screens for a second series after a phenomenal response from viewers.

Dubbed by The Guardian as ‘the most engrossing drama we will see this year’ with The Independent praising the series as a ‘clever, nuanced drama’, Gone sees Welsh star Eve Myles (The Hack, The Crow Girl, Hijack, The Guest) return to investigate a new case as tenacious Detective Sergeant Annie Cassidy. The first series eclipsed all streaming records on ITVX, and it remains one of the highest new dramas to launch on the platform with 31 million streams.

Eve Myles said: “I can’t wait to get back to Annie! A very special project and character. I’m really excited to explore a new story with a brilliant cast!”

ITV’s Polly Hill added: “We had a phenomenal response to Gone, which was a testament to George Kay’s brilliant scripts, and we are delighted that George will bring the audience another series and a new case for Annie Cassidy. In series 2 Dr Ruth Manning is under the microscope, played by the wonderful Keeley Hawes. Once again George’s brilliant storytelling takes you into the heart of a family unravelling as Annie investigates a new case in another emotionally truthful and surprising story. Produced by Willow Grylls and New Pictures and Observatory Pictures, we are so proud of this drama and delighted to give the audience more.”

Three-time BAFTA-nominee Keeley Hawes (Falling, The Assassin, Miss Austen, Scoop), joins the second series as Ruth Manning, a pre-eminent and devoted paediatric surgeon working at Bristol’s Makeway Hospital, who comes into the crosshairs of DS Annie Cassidy when it becomes apparent that, for the greater good of her patients, she could be hiding the dark truth about a series of historical crimes.

Created and written by screenwriter George Kay (War, The Long Shadow, Hijack) the series is co-produced by New Pictures (a Banijay UK company) and Observatory Pictures and will be filmed in Bristol in 2027.

George Kay said: “I’m thrilled to be back in the world of DS Annie Cassidy, played by Eve Myles, who brings such wit and depth to all her roles. This time she’ll be trying to find the truth about the character of Ruth Manning, a high-end paediatric surgeon played by the brilliant Keeley Hawes, who I’ve hoped to work with for so long and now finally get the chance.”

The series is executive produced by Golden Globe-nominated and BAFTA Award winner Willow Grylls (War, The Long Shadow, The Missing), BAFTA Award nominee Matt Sandford (Gone, The Long Shadow), and George Kay. Director of Drama Polly Hill will oversee production of Gone from the broadcaster’s perspective.

Gone is partly inspired by the book To Hunt a Killer and the real-life work of former Detective Superintendent Julie Mackay and ITV Crime Correspondent Robert Murphy, who both serve as consultants on the production.

The new series will premiere on ITV and STV and will be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player.

Gone is a New Pictures and Observatory Pictures co-production for ITV in association with Banijay Rights as the international distributor.