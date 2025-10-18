Evening of spooky Welsh short films comes to Carmarthen

Stephen Price

Ahead of Halloween, an evening of spooky Welsh short films presented by home-grown horror production company Melyn Pictures is set to take place in Carmarthen.

At 7pm on Thursday 30 October 2025, ‘Melyn Presents’ will showcase seven short films, featuring a host of Welsh talent including Steve Speirs and Bryn Fôn, all made in Wales by young independent filmmakers.

Four of the films’ directors will be attending to introduce their short horror films and participate in the Q&A session afterwards, hosted by Melyn Pictures’ founder and director Aled Owen.

Melyn Pictures is the Carmarthen-based production company behind the feature film “The Mill

Killers”.

Previously known as “Scopophobia”, “The Mill Killers” premiered at London’s FrightFest in August 2024, followed by a Welsh premiere at Carmarthen’s Lyric Theatre in September 2024.

The film has since gone on to acquire worldwide distribution, and is currently available to

stream.

“Something in the water”

Its director, Aled Owen, said: “As a Carmarthen boy, born and bred, I’m a product of this town’s longstanding tradition of theatre and storytelling.

“I’ve been fortunate to make my own horror feature film, and become part of a fascinating trend of independent horror films that are coming out of Wales.

“Between ‘Protein’, ‘The Feast’, and ‘Starve Acre’ , it seems there’s something in the water among Welsh filmmakers, that we’re drawn to horror. Maybe it’s growing up with folk tales.

“As a result, I decided to host ‘Melyn Presents’ as a platform for short-form filmmakers to engage with the community, showcase their work, and network with other horror filmmakers in Wales.”

None of the films being shown at Melyn Presents were produced by Melyn Pictures, but rather, the production company is offering its platform to help other filmmakers network, and discuss the horror filmmaking landscape in Wales as part of the Melyn community.

“Melyn” meaning “Yellow” in Welsh, refers to Welsh horror films, a reference to Italy’s “Giallo” horror films popular in the 1970s and ‘80s.

The event is sponsored by Film Hub Wales, and in the vein of ‘Alfred Hitchcock presents’, Twilight Zone’ and ‘Tales of the Unexpected’, this anthology of unique short films promises a night of scares and laughter that will perfectly prepare you for Halloween.

The films being shown are:

Do Not Open, directed by Samuel T McNally (English language)

The Wyrm of Pen Bwlch Barras, directed by Craig Williams (Cymraeg)

One Night Only, directed by Josh Harris (English language)

Collection Only, directed by Alun Rhys Morgan (English language)

Dim Ond Ti a Mi, directed by Griff Lynch (Cymraeg)

Sinner Man, directed by Holly Rock (English language)

The Quackening, directed by James Button (English language)

Tickets cost £6 and are available from Yr Egin’s website