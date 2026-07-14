Event to help women and marginalised genders break into music industry

Amelia Jones

An event aimed at supporting girls, women and marginalised genders to build careers in the music industry is coming to Swansea later this month.

The Access All Areas event will feature guests including musician and producer Rachel K Collier, journalist and broadcaster Reem Muhammad, and music creative and promoter Scene Bean (Dali), who will share their experiences of working in the industry.

The event is being organised by Lovely Town, a grassroots music initiative that supports emerging artists and creatives through festivals, workshops, networking events and industry mentoring.

Founded by figures from Swansea’s independent music scene, the organisation aims to break down barriers to the industry by creating opportunities for new talent, as well as building connections between artists and music professionals.

It is partnering with Mioe Creative Productions, a Swansea-based community interest company that delivers creative and cultural projects focused on education, wellbeing and inclusion.

The organisation runs programmes supporting women and underrepresented groups through filmmaking, exhibitions, workshops and creative networking, alongside collaborations with arts organisations across Wales.

The event will take place at The Bunkhouse on Thursday, 16 July, with doors opening at 6pm.

The independent live music venue has become one of Wales’ leading grassroots music spaces, hosting more than 240 live shows each year and supporting emerging artists across South Wales.

In 2024, it became the first venue in Wales to secure permanent protected cultural status through the Music Venue Trust’s #OwnOurVenues initiative, safeguarding its future as an independent venue.

The evening will combine networking with conversations from industry professionals, giving attendees the chance to hear about careers in music, make new connections and gain practical advice.

Tickets for the event are available here.