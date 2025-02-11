Events delve beneath the surface of ‘No Welsh Art’ exhibition

The National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth has announced a series of events to delve beneath the surface of the ‘No Welsh Art’ exhibition, which challenges the myth that Wales has no visual culture of its own.

Curated by artist and art historian Peter Lord, the exhibition reveals the rich story of Wales’ visual culture, as well as its social and political history. It does so by combining Lord’s extensive collection with items from the library’s National Art Collection.

A rare opportunity to enjoy more than 250 works of art of national significance, the exhibition presents the visual world of the gentry, middle class and ordinary people of Wales, before moving on to various portraits of Welsh identities.

In Focus

Several ‘In Focus’ events will take place between now and September, which will look at topics such as Women in Welsh Art, Patrons of Art, Secrets of Art, Art and Poetry, looking at the poems in ‘Afterlives’ with John Barnie, Art, Politics and Protest and Art and Identity.

Several distinguished speakers, including Ceridwen Lloyd Morgan, Jill Piercy, Oliver Fairclough, John Barnie, Iwan Bala, Sara Rhoslyn, Mfikela Jean Samuel, Christine Mills and Lord will present these events.

In addition, there will be a series of ‘Art at Night’ events, which will include a session to celebrate Pride month and a paint a pub sign session.

Tours and workshops

For those who want to learn more about the exhibition itself and the special works on display, a guided tour will be held on the first Wednesday of the month in the company of Lord. Some of these will include British Sign Language interpretation.

The library will also hold special tours for blind or partially sighted visitors, making it the most accessible exhibition to date.

During the school term, education workshops for primary and secondary pupils will be held to support the exhibition and these sessions will focus on identity.

During the visits, pupils will visit the Gregynog Gallery to investigate the works of art and will also have the opportunity to create a self-portrait – in pictures or words.

Several community projects will also be planned by the library’s engagement team.

For those who want to visit with children, there is a fun activities booklet available to keep them entertained.

A programme of activities for children and families will also be planned for the holidays, with details to be announced closer to the time.

Full details of events can be found at https://www.library.wales/visit/things-to-do/exhibitions/no-welsh-art and tickets can be booked online at https://www.library.wales/visit/things-to-do/events .

