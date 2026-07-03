Everything you need to know ahead of Classic Transport Weekend

Nation.Cymru staff

Final preparations are underway as one of the largest celebrations of transport heritage in Wales gets ready to welcome thousands on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 July.

With close to 400 classic vehicles, three heritage train services, vintage shuttle buses, live music, family entertainment and a packed programme of attractions across the Dee Valley, organisers say everything is in place for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend.

Glyndyfrdwy Station will once again become the heart of the event, opening to visitors from 9.15am, with displays featuring everything from classic cars and motorcycles to vintage buses, military vehicles, tractors, commercial vehicles and rare fire engines, including the iconic Green Goddess.

Visitors can enjoy unlimited travel throughout the weekend aboard GWR Pannier Tank No. 7754, a Class 47 diesel locomotive and a classic four-car heritage DMU, with services linking all five stations along the railway at Llangollen, Berwyn, Glyndyfrdwy, Carrog and Corwen.

Vintage shuttle buses will also operate approximately every 30 minutes between Corwen and Glyndyfrdwy, making it easy for visitors to experience every part of the event.

New for this year’s Classic Transport Weekend is the exclusive Class 507 Driving Simulator, located in the historic waiting room at Llangollen Station. Created by the Class 507 Preservation Society using genuine controls rescued from withdrawn Merseyrail trains, the simulator offers visitors the chance to experience what it’s like to drive one of Britain’s iconic electric trains.

Visitors can also enjoy freshly prepared food from The Hungry Shunter, relax in one of two fully licensed bars serving Welsh ales from Hafod Brewery and Purple Moose Brewery, together with wines specially selected by Pip Gale of Blas Wine School, or unwind in Glyndyfrdwy Station Tearoom and Porter’s Bar.

Party in the Park

Saturday’s festivities continue into the evening with the popular Party in the Park, where the internationally acclaimed Froncysyllte Male Voice Choir will perform from 7.00pm in marquees beside the railway.

The concert is free for all Classic Transport Weekend ticket holders, while evening-only tickets are available for just £5.

Visitors can also travel aboard the special Pavarotti Special heritage bus from Corwen before returning on a complimentary heritage railcar after the performance.

Unlimited travel

Classic Transport Weekend organiser Tim Hines said, “Everything is now in place and we’re ready to welcome visitors for what promises to be a fantastic weekend. Wherever you look there will be something happening – steam trains, heritage diesels, vintage railcars, hundreds of classic vehicles, vintage buses, great food, live music and a wonderful atmosphere across the whole railway.

“One ticket gives visitors unlimited train travel and access to everything that’s happening at Glyndyfrdwy. Whether you’re a lifelong transport enthusiast or simply looking for a great family day out, there really is something for everyone.”

Co-organiser George Walker added, “The response from vehicle owners has been incredible. To have close to 400 exhibits travelling to Glyndyfrdwy is a wonderful achievement and we’re immensely grateful to everyone who has chosen to be part of this year’s event.

“You’ll see everything from beautifully restored classic cars and vintage buses to historic tractors, military vehicles, motorcycles, commercial vehicles and some wonderful surprises. There really is nowhere else where you’ll find this combination of road and rail heritage brought together in such a spectacular setting, and we’re incredibly proud to welcome everyone to Glyndyfrdwy this weekend.”

Free parking is available at Glyndyfrdwy, although spaces are limited. Visitors are encouraged to travel by train from Llangollen, Berwyn, Carrog or Corwen wherever possible and make the journey part of the experience.

Classic Transport Weekend tickets include unlimited train travel, access to the vehicle displays, vintage shuttle buses and free admission to Saturday evening’s Party in the Park.

Find more information and book tickets here.