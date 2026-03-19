Excitement builds for relaunch of Cardiff Bay street food venue

A popular street food social venue will officially reopen its doors later this month, marking the start of its fourth successful year in Cardiff Bay.

After a routine closure for the winter months, Tiger Yard, the popular indoor-outdoor food court is set to return with a fresh new line-up of guest traders for the year ahead from 27 March.

Tiger Yard’s new ‘Street Food Social’ will tie together the venue’s core mix of street food, drinks and social atmosphere with more than 20 guest traders already confirmed.

Over the last four years, Tiger Yard has built a loyal following by bringing together some of the region’s most exciting independent food traders in one of the capital’s best-loved outdoor social spaces. Resident (permanent) Tiger Yard traders include Dirty Bird, Fire & Flank, Meating Point and Dough & Co. Notably, Fire & Flank earned national acclaim in 2025, picking up the award for the UK’s best dish at the British Street Food Awards for their legendary beef strip steak served with cheesy garlic mash and chimichurri.

Additional guest traders to kick off the 2026 season have now been confirmed, too; in the first four weeks visitors can tuck into Keralan dishes from Keralan Karavan, Indonesian street food by Waroeng Nona, Italian-style pizza from Frico, smoked meats from The Hungry Cowboy, and Indian street food from Cegin.

Across the year, the guest trader line-up will also cover everything from loaded Focaccia sandwiches from Square & Fair, Italian-style pizza from The Dough Thrower, smoked meats from Spitfire BBQ and St Amand BBQ, burgers from RGB, Chinese street food from Changs Wok, Tex Mex by Chow Cartel, poutine from Poutine Box, Jamaican dishes from The Real Ting, pasta bowls by Dirty Gnocchi, Mexican food from Rascal Burrito, and Irish-inspired spice bags from Spice Bag Co.

Tom Symonds, Venue Manager at Tiger Yard, said, “After a long winter, we’re excited to be opening the doors at Tiger Yard again, a sure sign that summer is on the way!

“We’ve got a brilliant mix of returning favourites and new guest traders lined up, and we can’t wait to get started again. It also feels like a big year for Cardiff Bay more broadly.

“The wider area is continuing to evolve through major regeneration activity, including the indoor arena and Atlantic Wharf development, and we love being at the heart of all that action.”

This is the start of another busy spring and summer in Cardiff Bay, with Tiger Yard once again set to offer the go-to destination for laid-back food, drinks and group get-togethers by the waterfront; with retractable roofs now installed across the site, the venue is fully prepped for the 2026 season, come rain or shine.

Table bookings are now live at tiger-yard.com.