Excitement mounts as Polar Express tickets set to go on sale

A Welsh heritage railway has been inundated with enquiries after it revealed it would be hosting The Polar Express Experience this winter.

Based around the hit animated movie the festive train ride will make its debut at the Brecon Mountain Railway bringing the much-loved Christmas story to life with an immersive and interactive experience.

And those wanting to get tickets can do so from tomorrow when they go on sale to newsletter subscribers.

Described as ‘a truly enchanting experience that will bring the beloved Christmas story to life, right here in South Wales’, families will be immersed in the sights, sounds and intrigue of the classic children’s tale.

Running on selected dates between Friday, November 13 and Wednesday, December 23, 2026, the attraction promises a fully themed adventure, complete with live performances, festive treats and a magical trip to the North Pole to meet Santa.

Visitors can expect souvenir golden tickets, hot chocolate and sweet treats, as well as appearances from favourite characters from the classic story. Each guest will also receive the ‘First Gift of Christmas’ as part of the experience.

The full experience will last around 120 minutes, including a pre-ride performance, the train journey itself and a stop at the North Pole. Guests are advised to allow extra time for check-in and exploring on-site facilities, including the gift shop.

Tickets will be priced between £34.95 and £49.95 for adults and children aged three to 15, with tickets for children aged two and under costing £5.

Early access to tickets will be available from tomorrow (April 15) for newsletter subscribers, with general sale opening on April 16. All bookings must be made online, and those keen to secure tickets early are being encouraged to sign up to their newsletter.

Accessibility has also been considered, with space for one wheelchair per experience and two dedicated ALN-friendly sessions planned for December, which will run at reduced capacity with sensory-friendly adaptations.

Group bookings for parties of 30 or more will also be available via direct enquiry, while carers accompanying guests with an Access Card (+1) will be eligible for a 50% discount on one ticket.

Sign up to register your interest and learn more via https://thepolarexpressbmr.wales/

There has been massive interest for The Polar Express at Brecon Mountain Railway, here organisers at the railway answer questions being asked:

What will the prices be? – Tickets will be between £34.95 – £49.95 for Adult (16+)/Child (3-15) and £5 for 2 years and under

What dates are you running? We will be running trains on various dates between Friday 13th November and Wednesday 23rd December

How long is The Polar Express Train Ride Experience? The whole experience will be approx 120-minutes consisting of pre-ride performance, train ride and a stop at the North Pole (we would also suggest allowing extra time for checking-in and using the gift shop etc)

When will tickets be available? – Tickets go on sale on Thursday 16th April, to get access to tickets a day early please sign up to the mailing list at www.thepolarexpressbmr.wales – All bookings must be made via the website.

Will there be any concessions to apply? – The only concession valid for The Polar Express will be a carers discount, 50% discount on one carer’s tickets when accompanying a guest holding an Access card (+1). You will need to book a full price ticket and email proof of eligibility to receive a refund. For more information on Access cards go to https://www.accesscard.online/

Can I make a group booking? – For group bookings of 30+, please contact [email protected] for more details

Do you accept wheelchairs on board? – We have space for 1 wheelchair per experience

Will seating be allocated? Yes, seats will be allocated in advance. Any persons wishing to sit together should book as one party where possible. Any separate bookings wishing to sit together should contact us before 1st November, after this date no changes can be made.

Will you be doing any ALN friendly trains? Yes, there will be 4 dedicated ALN sessions (2 on 13th November & 2 on 3rd December) these will run at a reduced capacity and with sensory-friendly adaptions.

What if I have dietary requirements? Upon booking you will be asked to confirm requirements with options being No restrictions/Gluten free/Vegan