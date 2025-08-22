Exciting new Welsh language children’s series comes to TV screens

A brand-new children’s series is set to light up screens across Wales this month as Parc Glan Gwil debuts on S4C, promising plenty of laughs, vibrant characters, and playful learning for little ones aged 0 to 6.

Set in a lively holiday village, Parc Glan Gwil introduces young viewers to a world of cheerful, larger-than-life characters, all while gently immersing them in natural, positive Welsh language. With themes of teamwork, friendship, and kindness, the series encourages early learning through fun and imagination.

From Misha Mop, the upbeat cleaner with a sparkle in her step, to Sioned Siop, the order-loving shopkeeper, and Hywel Hwyl, the trickster with endless games, each character brings a fresh dose of fun. Meanwhile, Dion Diogelwch makes sure everyone’s playing safe.

Actress Lois Meleri Jones, who plays Sioned Siop, describes the show as one of her most fulfilling roles to date.

She said: “Parc Glan Gwil is fun, colourful, and educational – and that shines through in every episode. We cover everything from counting to colours while weaving in meaningful themes such as the importance of recycling. It’s learning by stealth!”

Lois, a mother to a two-year-old, says she’s excited to watch the show with her son Elis, who is “finally old enough to see something I’ve made.”

“A joy”

The village is overseen by Syr Gwil, played by actor Carwyn Glyn (known for his long-running role as DJ in Pobol y Cwm). Glyn brings a new comedic flair to the moustachioed character who always has a solution up his sleeve:

“It’s a big switch from drama to children’s TV – but it was a joy. You need to go big without going overboard, and that’s a fun line to walk.”

The show features a range of regional Welsh accents and diverse characters to reflect children from all across Wales. And with Rose Datta, winner of Y Llais 2025, singing the irresistibly catchy theme song, Parc Glan Gwil is sure to stick in young minds – and ears.

Produced by Mojo Productions, the 26-episode series (each 15 minutes or less) is perfect for short attention spans. It also provided opportunities for four apprentices through Sgil Cymru, as well as emerging directors from It’s My Shout to step behind the camera.

Launch

To celebrate the launch, the cast made a special appearance at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham, walking the festival grounds to meet young fans at the S4C stand.

To complement the show, Atebol Publishing has released a book Hywel Hwyl a’r Gwningen, written by Joanna Davies and illustrated by Paul Nicholls, with two more titles planned before Christmas.

S4C continues to invest in quality children’s content, with upcoming series Caban Banana Gareth launching on 25 August at 7am, and Taclo’r Tywydd for older children airing from 5 September at 5.25pm.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

