Exclusive first look images as Broadway hit comes to Wales

First look images for the romantic musical comedy Waitress have been released before the show comes to Wales this summer.

The beloved broadway hit is produced by Barry & Fran Weissler and David Ian for Crossroads Live, and will show at Wales Millennium Centre from Monday 8 June 2026.

Exclusive production images have now been released, featuring multi award-winning West End star Carrie Hope Fletcher, who leads the cast as Jenna.

Actress, author and vlogger Carrie Hope Fletcher can currently be seen in the title role in the UK and Ireland tour of Calamity Jane.

Her many theatre credits include Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Veronica Sawyer in Heathers and Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family UK and Ireland tour, all of which won her a Best Actress in a Musical award at the WhatsOnStage Awards.

Further credits include Elizabeth in The Crown Jewels and Eponine in Les Misérables at the Queen’s Theatre, which saw her win a WhatOnStage award for Best Takeover in a Role.

Waitress is based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelly, with music and lyrics written by GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles.

It follows the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage.

A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness.

But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life, celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie along the way.

With a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony-award winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, Waitress has garnered multiple awards and nominations in both America and the UK, receiving acclaim from audiences and critics.

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Waitress opened on Broadway on 24 April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it ran until 5 January 2020.

It celebrated its official UK opening night at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End on 7 March 2019. The show has gone on to global success with further productions in the United States, Japan, Netherlands, and a French language production in Canada. It is currently playing a Spanish language production in Mexico.

For more information, visit the Wales Millennium Centre site here.