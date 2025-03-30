Exhibition celebrates Aberystwyth’s characters and community

A photography exhibition which celebrates the characters and community of Aberystwyth will open at the National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth Arts Centre and Ceredigion Museum from next month.

‘Byd Bach Aber’ will feature 40 portraits by the photographer Bruce Cardwell, creating a visual mosaic of photographs across the town which capture and celebrate the characters that make the small town of Aberystwyth unique.

A self-confessed ‘people-watcher’, Bruce aims to more than just recording people but also to celebrate the vibrant individuality of those who make up the community.

Aberystwyth will come alive with the different collections of the ‘Byd Bach Aber’ photographs which will be on display at the three venues, Bronglais Hospital and many shops and businesses throughout the town over the summer.

Celebration

Cardwell said: “I’m delighted to have this opportunity with the ‘Byd Bach Aber’ Exhibition to celebrate Aberystwyth which has been so good to me. To get this recognition from some of the town’s leading institutions really is an honour.”

Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, the library’s chief executive, said: “It’s a very striking exhibition about Aberystwyth and its people and it has been a pleasure working with Bruce Cardwell and the partners around the town.

“This is the latest in a series of exhibitions and activities that cast a light on those aspects that make Aber unique as a community and which will give local people and visitors good reason to pay a visit to the national library.”

Permanent display

Ffion Rhys, Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s visual arts manager, said: “It is our absolute pleasure to work with Bruce Cardwell again on his ‘Byd Bach Aber’ Exhibition which will be exhibited across Aberystwyth.

“Bruce has a special gift of being able to capture a person’s character in a photograph and I’m really looking forward to seeing how the collection of photos creates a unique portrait of this small town.”

Carrie Canham, Ceredigion Museum curator, said: “We’ll be adding the ‘Byd Bach Aber’ images to our permanent displays. It’s a wonderful opportunity to link the past with the present and help local people make links to their heritage.”

There will also be a series of events and activities to bring the exhibition alive to the community.

Byd Bach Aber opens on 4 April at the National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth Arts Centre and Ceredigion Museum.

