Experience a slice of Middle-earth with Tolkien-inspired ‘Hobbit Houses’

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Visitors to west Wales are set to experience their own slice of Middle-earth when three hand-built underground ‘Hobbit Houses’ inspired by Tolkien open up to guests this year.

Coed Y Ddraig, set amid the beautiful Cambrian Mountains near Tregaron, is expanding its nine-acre woodland site with three new holiday homes featuring curved, hobbit-hole architecture, log burners and bespoke four-poster beds.

JRR Tolkien’s fascination with the Welsh language is well-known and he is thought to have used it as the inspiration for Sindarin, one of the Elvish languages.

His lifelong fascination with the language and country inspired Coed Y Ddraig owners Phil and Sam Kilv to painstakingly create their own take on Middle-earth at their resort, which is already renowned for its unique themed getaways and stunning mountain views.

The largest of the three properties, Pen y Bag, is a two-bedroom house sleeping up to four guests, with two handmade four-poster king-size beds, an open-plan living room with a 60-inch Smart TV and a fully-fitted kitchen. It opened this August.

The two smaller houses, Rhiw Ty’r Maes and Crucywel, each sleep two guests, and will open later in the year. Each house also features an outdoor fire pit and natural water supply drawn from the site’s own borehole.

The sites are designed for couples and grown-up lovers of fantasy fiction, so are not suitable for children.

The family-run business was established by Phil and Sam after the COVID-19 pandemic, when they renovated an old cow shed on their smallholding to create the first Coed Y Ddraig holiday rental, a pirate-themed home with a private bar and games room.

Sam said: “These Hobbit House holiday homes are a real labour of love and we can’t wait to open them later this year.

“Each of the houses has been painstakingly crafted with curved architecture, log burners, hand-built interiors and its own unique character – and all sit within our beautiful, tranquil woodland setting.

“Tolkien’s love of Wales and the Welsh language is well-documented and has provided a wonderful inspiration for these holiday homes. We think Lord of the Rings fans are going to fall in love with them as much as we have while we’ve been creating them.”

Fantasy fans interested in staying at one of the Hobbit Houses can sign up to Coed Y Ddraig’s waiting list for early access to booking dates.

For more information you can follow Coed Y Draig on Facebook and Instagram.

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