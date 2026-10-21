Experienced Welsh language leader joins the senior team at Urdd Gobaith Cymru

Nation Cymru staff

Urdd Gobaith Cymru has appointed the former Head of Cardiff Bilingual at Cardiff Council, as Director of the organisation’s Youth and Community Department.

Ffion Gruffudd joins the Urdd’s Senior Management Team to provide strategic leadership to a department employing nearly 40 officers across Wales, shaping the national development of youth and community programmes that reach thousands of young people.

Ffion brings over twenty years’ experience leading Welsh language development in Cardiff, including playing a key role in establishing the Cymraeg i Bawb project, developed with support from the Welsh Government to promote Welsh-medium education across the Cardiff region.

Originally from a farming family in Ceredigion, Ffion is also a member of the second phase of the Welsh Communities Commission, which is examining the future of Welsh as a community language in lower-density Welsh-speaking areas and beyond.

Ffion Gruffudd, Director of Youth and Community at the Urdd, said: “I am very passionate about the Welsh language, and it has been at the heart of my work for decades. Ensuring that it continues to thrive remains a priority for me.

“Stepping into this role feels very special. The Urdd is a unique organisation that has played a vital role in creating valuable opportunities for generations of children and young people across Wales. It is an honour to contribute to the next chapter of its story.

“I look forward to working with staff, volunteers, members and partners to build on what has already been achieved, and to ensure that even more children and young people benefit from the opportunities the Urdd provides.”

Si?n Lewis, Chief Executive of the Urdd, said: “We are delighted to appoint Ffion as the Urdd’s Youth and Community Director. Ffion brings a wealth of experience, energy and vision to the role, and I am very much looking forward to seeing her leadership build on the excellent work already taking place across Wales.”

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