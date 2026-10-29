Extra Cardiff date added to comedy legend’s tour

Nation Cymru staff

One of the UK’s biggest comedy talents has added an extra date to his upcoming Cardiff tour, where he plans his most personal – and perhaps most controversial – show to date.

Ricky Gervais comes to Utilita Arena Cardiff on 23 & 24 November 2026, and 2 February 2027.

Sharing the news of the extra dates, he wrote on Facebook: “More UK dates on sale Friday. They will sell out immediately like all the others. That’s what happens when you’re a fucking #Legend”

“This is my most personal show so far and because both cancel culture, and most people I knew growing up, are dead, I can really say what the f*ck I want now,” Gervais said.

Netflix have purchased ‘Legend’ for an undisclosed amount but Gervais added: “I’m not saying how much they’re paying me this time, but I can say it’s my favourite deal so far.”

Gervais will once more be donating a portion of the proceeds from the tour’s ticket sales to charity – £2.43 million was donated to worldwide animal charities at the end of his Mortality tour in 2025.

Ricky’s connections with Cardiff go back many years, with Netflix donating two Benches of Hope to Cardiff parks to “commemorate” Ricky Gervais’ poignant comedy-drama After Life.

Victoria Park and Parc Cefn Onn in the city both received wooden benches with a plaque, which are to create a space for residents to talk or reflect.

They were installed on Wednesday 19 January 2022 and have both been inscribed with a quote from After Life season 3, “Hope is Everything”, and a plaque with “This bench is donated by Netflix to commemorate Ricky Gervais’ ‘After Life’.”

The benches have been commissioned alongside suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) – who offer help, advice and information to anyone who is struggling or in crisis.

The After Life series highlights those struggling to cope with bereavement, loneliness and mental health issues.

Ricky Gervais said: “We hope the benches will create a lasting legacy for After Life, as well as become a place for people to visit, and we are thrilled to be associated with CALM and the great work they do.”

Cardiff Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, Cllr Peter Bradbury, said: “I’m delighted that Victoria Park and Parc Cefn Onn will benefit from these benches.

“They’re the perfect complement to Cardiff Council’s three purple ‘Happy to Chat’ benches in Roath Park, Hailey Park and Bute Park as they’ve all been installed to help tackle loneliness or offer the chance for people to talk to someone else, regardless of their circumstances.

Ricky Gervais has positioned himself as one of the most vocal critics of modern cancel culture, viewing it not as a genuine moral movement, but as a phenomenon driven by “fake online rage.”

He frequently uses his platform, including his blockbuster Netflix stand-up specials like Armageddon and Mortality, to mock the idea of taking offense, arguing that true cancel culture rarely affects highly successful comedians who can sell out arenas.

Gervais has leveraged his record-breaking tours into massive philanthropic endeavours, specifically targeting global animal welfare.

Rather than steering clear of controversy to protect his charitable image, he uses the vast profits from his polarising sets to fund causes he cares about deeply.

At the conclusion of his Mortality tour, Gervais donated a staggering £2.43 million across 22 worldwide animal charities—a continuation of a philanthropic model he established during his prior Armageddon tour, which also saw millions of pounds distributed to rescue centres and wildlife organisations.

Buy remaining tickets for Gervais’ November dates and the recently-announced February date at Utilita Arena Cardiff here.

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