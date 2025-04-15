Extra performances added to The Women of Llanrumney after Cardiff sell out

Cardiff’s Sherman Theatre has confirmed extra performances have been added to its upcoming run of The Women of Llanrumney later this month.

Azuka Oforka’s devastating historical drama set in the Llanrumney sugar plantation in 18th century Jamaica, returns to the Sherman Theatre Studio on 26 April.

Since all of those performances have sold out, the run has now been extended an extra week to 17 May. Tickets for the extra performances are on sale now.

The original Sherman Theatre production was performed to sell-out audiences in Cardiff in 2024 and drew rave reviews, as has this year’s co-production with Stratford East in London, where the play has just completed a hugely successful run.

Henry Morgan

The Llanrumney plantation was founded by enslaver Sir Henry Morgan, who was originally from Llanrumney in Cardiff – hence its name – in the late 1600s.

Seeing a portrait of him in Cardiff inspired Azuka to explore the consequences and legacy of Morgan’s role as an enslaver.

The Women of Llanrumney sheds light on this hidden chapter of Welsh history and explores the experience of women during slavery; those who benefited from it, those who were brutalised by it and those who fought to destroy it.

Set in 1765, Cerys and her mother Annie are enslaved by the wealthy Morgan family from Wales. Their future hangs in the balance when Elizabeth Morgan is faced with losing her plantation.

Fearing what could lie ahead, Annie does everything she can to secure her position in the Great House. But sooner or later, with a storm of rebellion building around her, Annie will have to face up to the horror and trauma all around her, including her own.

Returning to their roles this year will be Sherman Theatre Associate Artist Suzanne Packer as the slave Annie, Nia Roberts as Elizabeth Morgan, a fictional descendant of Henry Morgan, and Matthew Gravelle as Simon Taylor and other roles. Shvorne Marks joins the cast, playing Annie’s daughter Cerys.

Privileged

Discussing the monumental work, Azuka said: “I feel incredibly privileged and excited to be working with such a talented group of women. This feels like a creative sisterhood joining forces to shine a powerful light on this important part of HER-story.”

The original creative team also returns; Sherman Theatre Associate Artist Patricia Logue as Director, Set & Costume Designer Stella-Jane Odoemelam, Lighting Designer Andy Pike, Composer Takisha Sargent and Sound Designer Ian Barnard.

