Extraordinary plan to transform Welsh castle into major visitor attraction

Nation.Cymru staff

An ancient Welsh castle is to be given an extraordinary makeover with plans to transform it into a major visitor attraction.

The shell of Haverfordwest Castle, which is more than 800 years old, dominates the small riverside Welsh town and is currently closed to the public as it undergoes a £17.7m redevelopment.

Planned to reopen in 2028, the new flagship heritage attraction will tell Pembrokeshire’s fascinating story in a fun, immersive and interactive exhibition space.

Haverfordwest Town Council said: “You will explore how creativity and resourcefulness have shaped local life; feel the spirit of place, myths, legends and natural forces; and explore stories through playful, physical and digital experiences.

“There will be a new café selling locally-sourced food and drink and a 500-seater outdoor event space with shows and live-music expected to be programmed throughout the summer months.”

Currently development work is being carried out to conserve the castle walls, create an outdoor event space, develop the gaol building ready and refurbish the Governor’s House.

During this period, the Town Museum is rehoused in the town centre on the Riverside. The car park in the castle is closed during the development period.

The fortress stronghold was first recorded in 1188 and later ordered destroyed by Oliver Cromwell in 1648 before being partially converted into a prison during the 18th century. Several towers, the shell of the inner ward and parts of the inner keep still stand.

A new cafe selling locally sourced snacks and drinks, and the ambitious 500-seater outdoor event space will cater for a summer programme of shows and live music on the castle site once it reopens.

The castle update is part of a regeneration project in Haverfordwest, with a refurbished Haverfordwest Museum within the Governor’s House also planned on the wider castle site.

The scheme is currently being funded by the UK Government, National Lottery Heritage Fund, and Welsh Government Transforming Towns fund, with match funding from Pembrokeshire County Council.

Pembrokeshire Councillor Paul Miller said: “We are excited to see this ambitious project continue apace and this next stage brings us much closer to what will be a flagship heritage attraction, boosting not only the town’s economy but also the wider area.”

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