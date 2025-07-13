Extraordinary stories from Wales feature in new series of Our Lives

BBC One’s celebrated Our Lives returns for its ninth series this month – showcasing unique and extraordinary stories from across the UK – with a collection of six powerful, personal tales told by people here in Wales.

From the dark skies of Eryri to the deep waters of St George’s Channel – and the fearless women attempting to conquer it for the first time – this year’s Welsh programmes celebrate the country’s colourful communities and characters.

The series features six documentaries from Wales, each produced by a different Welsh production company and told in its own unique style.

This year’s series features:

Treasure Sisters

Nikki and Sam, two inseparable metal detectorists from Rhyl and Conwy – who are, as they say, “unfortunately not sisters”, but “we’re bonded by the ground and the treasure that we’ve found”– are on a mission to uncover the lost Roman fort of Varis, believed to lie beneath fields near St Asaph.

But finding ancient treasure isn’t as simple as scanning a field – it’s much deeper than that. They need landowner permission, community support, and a bit of luck. Will they break through the barriers to make a historic discovery?

Our Tenby Island

In Tenby, local volunteer Andi Jones leads a passionate team working to restore the iconic tidal fortress of St Catherine’s Island.

Once a 19th-century fort, later a stately home known for wild parties, and famously a seaside zoo in the 1970s, the island has been closed to the public for decades.

This documentary is a tribute to the volunteers breathing new life into a forgotten landmark – and the lives it’s helping to rebuild.

Dolphin Town

In New Quay, home to Europe’s largest semi-resident population of bottlenose dolphins, the community is united by a shared love for these mysterious and majestic creatures.

This programme follows the people whose lives, livelihoods, and legacies are tied to the rhythm of the dolphins.

It’s an important year for the community; marine biologist Dr Sarah Perry is hoping to reveal more about the enigmatic dolphins by using cutting edge research and collecting samples of dolphin poo! Skipper Daf Lewis is looking forward to a busy season of boat tours, while local legend, 85-year-old Winston Evans, will be celebrating 70 years as the owner of the world’s longest running dolphin-spotting tour company.

Guardian of the Night

From blue waters to dark skies – or in this case, not-so-dark skies – Dani Robertson, the UK’s first and only Dark Sky Officer, is on a mission to tackle light pollution and protect the night skies in Eryri National Park and beyond.

With artificial lighting worsening each year, and 98% of the UK population now living under light-polluted skies, Dani showcases the importance of her role.

She shared: “Light pollution is the issue that no one has heard of. It’s on par with climate change and global warming – but it’s the one we are all impacted by. We can’t lose any more darkness. We can’t afford to.

“We’ve done so much work in Eryri and Wales. We are world leaders in this, so I think we should aim big and dream big. There’s definitely potential for Cymru to become the world’s first Dark Sky Nation.

“We can all do something – even a small change can have a really big impact on light pollution. It’s really as simple as the flip of a switch.”

This episode explores her fight to preserve the darkness – and her dream of making Cymru the world’s first Dark Sky Nation.

The Prisoner of Portmeirion

Every year, fans of the 1960s TV cult classic The Prisoner descend on the unique coastal village of Portmeirion in North Wales for a celebration like no other.

This Our Lives documentary follows the Six Of One fan club and their annual gathering at Portmeirion – where fiction, nostalgia, and fan devotion collide in vivid style.

Among the fans, Jools Holland reflects on the impact the series had on him, while original cast members Annette Andre and Derren Nesbitt share their memories of filming.

Braving the Blue

In the final episode from Wales, a fearless group of women from Pembrokeshire’s Blue Tit Chill Swimmers, led by founder Sian Richardson, are set to make history – attempting to be the first women to conquer the St George’s Channel, swimming from Ireland back home to Wales.

Facing brutal currents, freezing waters, and the limits of their own endurance, this world-first challenge is more than just a test of strength – it’s a powerful journey of sisterhood, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds formed when they unite.

Rhuanedd Richards, the BBC’s Interim Nations Director, says: “Our Lives is a fantastic celebration of people’s resilience, passion, and determination, living in extraordinary ways.”

When to tune in

14 July, 7pm, Treasure Sisters, BBC One Wales and iPlayer (Produced by Jet TV)

15 July, 7pm, Our Tenby Island, BBC One Wales and iPlayer (Produced by Pixie)

17 July, 7pm, Dolphin Town, BBC One (Network) and iPlayer (Produced by Carlam)

22 July, 7pm, Guardian of the Night, BBC One (Network) and iPlayer (Produced by Cwmni Da)

24 July, 7pm, The Prisoner of Portmeirion, BBC One (Network) and iPlayer (Produced by Media Atom)

Braving the Blue – date to be confirmed (Produced by On Par Productions)

