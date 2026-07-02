Extraordinary stories from Wales to be told in new TV series

Nation.Cymru staff

A new BBC TV series is to celebrate extraordinary people and communities from every corner of the UK – including outstanding stories from Wales.

Our Lives returns for its milestone tenth series with a number of new documentaries.

Across 12 episodes the series uncovers unexpected stories of determination, adventure and reinvention, offering an intimate look at individuals whose lives challenge expectations and reveal the richness of everyday Britain.

There are three films from each nation, with episodes airing weekly on BBC One and available on BBC iPlayer from 10 July.

Among the new stories is builder Gary Ridley, whose quest to uncover the truth behind reports of Britain’s elusive big cats has become an obsession spanning almost 20 years, alongside a portrait of dancer Melissa Hamilton, the first person from Northern Ireland to be promoted to the role of Principal Ballerina at the Royal Opera and Ballet.

The series also introduces The Nanaz, a Newport punk band made up of women in their 50s and 60s, as they head to New York to perform at a major festival. Their film explores how friendship, music and a willingness to defy convention have fuelled their unlikely rise.

In Scotland, viewers meet Ally Chalmers, the country’s first disabled racing driver. After a skiing accident at 14 left him paralysed from the waist down, Ally refused to abandon his dream of competing on the track and continues to push the limits of motorsport.

Rhuanedd Richards, the BBC’s interim Director of Nations, says: “The strength of Our Lives lies in its ability to uncover fascinating stories from communities across the UK.

“From remarkable ambitions to unexpected journeys, this series takes viewers to meet individuals and communities whose passion and determination make them truly memorable. We’re proud to bring these stories to audiences and reflect the richly diverse cultures and homegrown stories from across the nations and regions of the UK.”

Stories from Wales

Flying without Wings

Towy Valley mother Laura Davis becomes one of Wales’ few female hot air balloon pilots after her husband Arwel’s tragic death. Taking up ballooning to honour him, she faces emotional challenges, self-doubt and unpredictable weather as she approaches a major milestone.

Workhorse

Kate Moggs-Morgan from Monmouth has spent over a decade working with horses for sustainable forestry, training them to reach areas machines can’t. As her lead horse nears retirement, the documentary follows her preparing a new generation while reflecting on how a life-changing cancer diagnosis led her to this career.

The Nanaz: Age Against The Machine

Follow The Nanaz, an all-female punk band from Newport in their 50s and 60s who are taking the scene by storm. The documentary follows their trip to New York for a major festival and explores why this group of older women ended up pursuing punk in this later stage of life.

Stories from England

The Big Cat Investigator

Builder by day and big cat investigator by night, Gary Ridley has spent nearly two decades on a quest to solve one of Britain’s most enduring mysteries: are big cats roaming freely in the countryside? In this episode, we see his most ambitious attempt yet.

Ashington AFC: Saving Our Club

Ashington AFC, established in 1883, is one of England’s historic football teams. Now in 2026, a tight knit group of volunteers are fighting to keep the club alive. With the threat of relegation and financial pressures looming, can they keep their place in the league and secure the clubs future.

The Last Miner in the Band

Former Miner Peter Lawson is the beating heart of Durham’s Easington Colliery Band. 75 years ago, the mining community suffered one of the North East’s worst pit disasters. The band united the community and are now preparing for their biggest ever concert. But with Peter unwell and a couple with a baby on the way, it’s time for the next generation to take on the band.

Stories from Scotland

Speed Without Limits

Despite being paralysed for the waist down after a devastating skiing crash at 14, the accident has done nothing to dull Ally Chalmers’s passion for racing. Now 18, Ally is Scotland’s first disabled racing driver, and the documentary recounts his life as he prepares for the start of the racing season.

Seeing With Sound

The film follows 21-year-old piano player Ethan Loch, who at six years old was already composing his own music. Born blind, the film captures Ethan and his family’s world, as he prepares for his first professional concert performance, whilst contemplating a potential life changing move to London.

Stone Strong

This is the story of how Scotland’s ancient stone-lifting tradition is being reimagined for modern audiences. We follow Jamie McGregor and the passionate community helping to revive the practice and make it accessible to all. Once a traditional test of strength, stone lifting now welcomes women and men, athletes and beginners alike. Ultimately, it’s a vivid portrait of modern Scotland where tradition meets inclusivity, wild landscapes become outdoor gyms, and people from all backgrounds discover unexpected strength within themselves.

Stories from Northern Ireland

Staying at George Best’s

This uplifting documentary celebrates the enduring legacy of George Best, through the fans who make the pilgrimage to his restored childhood home in East Belfast. Open for tours and overnight stays, the house has become a place of reflection and reverence for fans, whose personal stories show how one boy from Burren Way continues to inspire generations of supporters from around the world.

Principal Ballerina

Melissa Hamilton from Dromore, County Down, has become one of the most talked-about ballet dancers in the world. At 36 years old she has been crowned a Principal Dancer at the Royal Ballet in London. The film profiles a woman who set aside many of the traditional milestones of her twenties in pursuit of technical excellence, revealing the profound personal cost and emotional impact of such a career. This film follows her on a journey to reconnect with her home, as well as her journey as an international ballerina performing in London and around the world.

Hunting The Giant Bluefin Tuna

In the wild waters off Northern Ireland’s rugged north-east coast, skippers Davy and Johnny are taking on a challenge many fishermen wouldn’t attempt. As the region’s only licensed catch-and-release bluefin tuna crew, they hope to put Northern Ireland on the map for big game angling. With the legendary bluefin tuna making a remarkable comeback after decades of decline, their mission could attract big game fishing and transform coastal communities. At the same time, they’re gathering vital scientific data to help protect this extraordinary species.