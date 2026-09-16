‘Fab-u-lous’: Hay Festival After Hours returns to Cardiff

Nation Cymru staff

Choreographer and Strictly Come Dancing presenter Craig Revel-Horwood; musician and award-winning writer Bob Stanley; and Welsh singer-songwriter and rising star Betsan will take to the stage for Hay Festival After Hours: Cardiff this November.

Taking place at The Wales Millennium Centre (WMC) in Cardiff on Thursday 12 November 2026, 7.30pm, Hay Festival After Hours: Cardiff promises a one-off night of conversation, performance and provocation, bringing the magic of the world-famous Festival to the Welsh capital.

The festive evening will see a trio of distinctive creative voices come together to celebrate a world of different. Craig Revel-Horwood discusses the history of pantomime from his latest book The Book of Panto; musician and writer Bob Stanley will explore the stories behind the Christmas charts (The Twelve Songs of Christmas); while Welsh singer-songwriter Betsan will perform her latest EP Awst. The night will be followed by book signings from Craig Revel-Horwood and Bob Stanley.

Betsan is a Welsh soul and jazz-influenced singer-songwriter based in London and Cardiff. Drawing inspiration from artists like Olivia Dean and RAYE, Betsan is quickly making a name for herself in the UK’s pop scene.

Featured on BBC Radio Wales Welsh A-List, her recent Welsh-language single Awst reflects on grief, friendship, and showing up for the people who matter most.

Founded in Hay-on-Wye in 1987, Hay Festival provides audiences with dynamic platforms to come together to share ideas, different perspectives and to provoke conversations that can create a better world.

After Hours events take place thanks to the support of the Unwin Charitable Trust, widening access to the important conversations and performances that take place on stages year-round. Events also took place at the Bristol Beacon and Birmingham Old Rep

Theatre earlier this year.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Hay Festival After Hours Cardiff for what promises to be a brilliant, festive evening. It’s going to be a fabulous night!”

Hay Festival Global CEO Julie Finch said: “We’re delighted to bring another Hay Festival After Hours to the Welsh capital once more.

“After Hours is a chance to experience a snapshot of the world-famous Festival in one magical evening with a very special line-up.

“As a charity, we are committed to bringing thought-provoking and inspiring conversations to as many audiences as possible. See you there!”

Wales Millennium Centre Head of Arts and Engagement Emma Evans said: “Storytelling is at the heart of what we do at Wales Millennium Centre, so bringing Hay Festival: After Hours to our stage feels like a natural fit.

“We’re proud to be part of Wales’ cultural landscape and to create opportunities for audiences to encounter brilliant writers,

ideas and conversations from Wales and beyond. This promises to be a lively and inspiring celebration of the power of stories.”

Find out more and book tickets here. Keep up to date with Hay Festival news by signing up to the newsletter.

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