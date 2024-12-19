Fairytale castle wraps tower in a magical banner

In the heart of ancient woodland lies Wales’ very own fairytale castle, its beautiful interiors decorated with symbols of love and romance.

Castell Coch, the stunning 19th-century Gothic Revival fort, perched above the village of Tongwynlais in south Wales has long enchanted visitors.

And now a fanciful fairytale wrap is decorating the stones of the castle’s Well Tower with spellbinding scenes of magic and mischief — a clue to the discoveries waiting to delight visitors.

The banner is all part of Cadw’s commitment to keep the castle open and accessible for visitors throughout its conservation project over the next 12 months.

Conservation work began in 2019 with the repair of the roof and chimneys of the Keep Tower (to the left of the entrance), the current phase of works will enable experts to address the water ingress in the Well Tower.

This will include removing material between the stones of the castle walls creating an opportunity for the inner core to dry out. A breathable lime mortar will be used to re-point the Well Tower walls before scaffolding is removed.

The ambition for Cadw is to secure the preservation of the castle and particularly of the exquisite decorative interiors which make it a dazzling masterpiece of the High Victorian era.

For those who are keen to be truly immersed in a fairytale adventure, Cadw’s augmented reality fairy game is a chance to explore the castle rooms and check for fairy folk through a mobile device and is included in the admission price.

The mythical creatures can be found throughout the castle fluttering high and low, each one hiding in a room of its own and waiting to be found, visitors can be spotted capturing fairies in the fairy detector as their adventure unfolds.

Transforming the Well Tower

To transform the scaffold structure into something magical, a printed scaffold wrap was installed in conjunction with Welsh company John Weaver who are carrying out the construction work on the castle. The scaffold wrap was created by print company Project Print Management who had this to say about their work…

A Whimsical Transformation with Enchanting Printed Scaffold Wrap

The scaffold wrap was no ordinary cover. Measuring an impressive 31 metres wide by 17 metres high and printed on durable mesh PVC material, the wrap featured vibrant artwork designed to engage and entertain. The theme of the artwork was enchanting: a fairy-tale land where children were invited to spot hidden fairies amidst the intricate designs. This interactive element was a hit among young visitors, turning what could have been a mundane construction site into a playground of imagination and discovery.

Technical Challenges and Conservation Efforts

The installation of the scaffold wrap at Castell Coch was no simple task. One of the most complex aspects of the job was wrapping the material around the castle’s curved tower. This required precise measurements and expert handling to ensure a seamless fit that maintained the aesthetic appeal of the design.

Furthermore, Castell Coch is not only an architectural marvel but also a habitat for wildlife, including bats. Bats are a protected species, and any construction work in their vicinity requires stringent conservation measures. To accommodate these nocturnal residents, special position holes were incorporated into the scaffold wrap, allowing the bats to continue their routines undisturbed. This consideration underscored the project’s commitment to preserving the natural environment and adhering to conservation regulations.

The Creative Process

The artwork was meticulously designed to blend with the castle’s enchanting aura while providing a fun and educational experience for children. The fairy-spotting theme encouraged young minds to engage with the structure, sparking curiosity and wonder. This initiative was part of a broader effort to make historical sites more accessible and enjoyable for younger audiences, fostering an early appreciation for heritage and conservation.

Community Engagement and Reception with Enchanting Printed Scaffold Wrap

The printed scaffold wrap at Castell Coch has been warmly received by the community and visitors alike. Parents have praised the creative approach, noting how it has made their visits more enjoyable and memorable for their children. The wrap not only concealed the ongoing restoration work but also added an element of surprise and delight, enhancing the overall visitor experience..

