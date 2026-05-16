Fallen 200-year-old tree inspires major Welsh arts project

A huge beech tree brought down in a winter storm on the Llŷn Peninsula has inspired a major new art and environmental project bringing together more than 80 artists from Wales and beyond. Coed Coexist celebrates the 200-year-old tree, brought down in January 2024 in the grounds of Plas Glan-y-Weddw, with artworks and sculptures inspired by nature and stewardship. In particular, local woodworker John Egan and metal artist Junko Mori saw the fallen tree as material with a story still to tell. In collaboration and partnership with Plas Glyn-y-Weddw, the idea for Coed Coexist emerged, drawing attention to woodland ecosystems while connecting community and creativity. The trunk was milled into planks, branches and even the smallest offcuts and sawdust were retained, with some material turned into charcoal. The aim was to honour the life of the tree by using as much of it as possible.

In September 2024, a symposium brought together artists, land managers, environmental specialists and the local community to explore woodland ecology, craft traditions and sustainable materials.

Following this, more than eighty artists and makers from the Llŷn Peninsula, across Wales and beyond received pieces of the Plas Glyn-y-Weddw beech from John and Junko’s workshop.

Each with a fragment of the same tree, began a different creative journey. The resulting works – including furniture, sculpture, vessels, drawing, music and writing – reflect the maker’s individual response, while sharing a common origin.

Parts of the beech even travelled to northern Japan, thanks to funding support from Wales Arts International.

Members of the Indigenous Ainu carved traditional objects from the wood, highlighting shared relationships with forests and materials.

Partnerships with the Mt Fuji Wood Culture Society led to artist residencies in both countries, supporting skill-sharing and deepening connections between craft traditions and respect for nature.

The Afan Woodland Trust in Nagano also shared the legacy animation film of Welsh Japanese writer, C.W.Nicol, translated here into Welsh by pupils from Pen Llŷn.

Alongside this international exchange, Coed Coexist supported artists across Wales through initiatives such as the Young Maker Award and five creative commissions.

The sculptor, David Nash said: “Trees take just enough, but give back much more…”

The official opening of the Coed Coexist exhibition at Plas Glan-y-Weddw will take place today (16 May), including a free day of creative workshops, demonstrations, and participatory events.

Other public events during the exhibition between May and July include artist talks, Pyrography on wood with Mr Kobo, a Bird box session and bug hotel with Mark Emptage, as well as a movement session with Henrietta Wynne Finch.

More information is available on the Plas Glan-y-Weddw site here.

The Coed Coexist project is supported by Wales Arts International, Arts Council of Wales, Welsh Government, The National Lottery, Denise Coates Foundation, John Egan and Junko Mori, Gwynedd Council and Plas Glyn-y-Weddw, whose commitment to arts, culture and the environment has helped bring this project to life. The programme of opening day activities is generously supported by funding from the Denise Coates Foundation.