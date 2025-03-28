Famed stars from Neath Port Talbot could be in line for blue plaque honour

Famous actors from Neath Port Talbot such as Richard Burton, Anthony Hopkins and Michael Sheen could be in line for a blue plaque to celebrate notable people, places and events across the county borough.

A commemorative Blue Plaque Scheme, approved by members of Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet, is now opens for submissions from members of the public.

The scheme is a key priority of the council’s recently adopted Heritage Strategy 2024-2039 (Restore, Regenerate, Repurpose).

The budget for the provision of two plaques per year will be covered by the council. However, if a business, group, or individual can self-fund a

blue plaque, they can submit their nomination online to the Heritage NPT Team’s selection panel.

The submission window for the first tranche of council funded applications will be open from 1st April 2025 to 30th September 2025.

Applications for self-funded plaques are available from the Heritage NPT team. For more information contact the team via [email protected]

The selection panel will check and vet all applications to ensure that all criteria has been met and that the application is appropriate with the panel’s recommendations being reported to Cabinet Members for a final decision.

The council says the Blue Plaque Scheme will play a valuable role in promoting conservation, by highlighting people and buildings with historic associations in our communities.

Ceramicist Ned Heywood will make the plaques at his Chepstow studio. Ned and his working partner Jane Land make ceramic blue plaques for English Heritage, Historic England and many more.

For information about the County Borough’s Blue Plaque Scheme including how to make an application check out the Council’s website: Commemorative Blue Plaque Scheme – Neath Port Talbot Council

Cllr Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, said: “Blue Plaques are a source of information, education and celebration and will also create opportunities for future activities such as Blue Plaque Trails and QR code links to website stories of significant people, places and events in our shared history.

“This Blue Plaque Scheme offers a fantastic opportunity for our communities to celebrate local heritage and ensure these stories continue to inspire future generations.”

